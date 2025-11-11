Target, other retailers slash prices on milk, eggs and butter as shoppers tighten budgets

Target said Tuesday that it will cut prices on 3,000 food, beverage and household essentials, joining retailers across the nation lowering prices on milk, eggs and butter ahead of the holiday season.
Cub Foods has reduced prices by about 40% on more than 30 grocery items, including bread and rotisserie chicken.
The moves come as millions of Americans await November federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and others remain cautious about higher costs lingering since the pandemic.
Target is aiming to hold onto price-conscious shoppers as Walmart and others capture a larger share of higher-income consumers.
“I’m proud of the way our team moved quickly to lower prices on thousands of items our guests need most,” Lisa Roath, Target’s chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, said in a news release. “It’s important work that will make a difference for families managing tight household budgets during the holidays.”
The retailer also announced a $500,000 donation to Feeding America as “food banks nationwide brace for increased demand this holiday season,” the release said.
About 440,000 Minnesotans who receive SNAP benefits — and millions more nationwide — have been in limbo since the federal government shutdown began in early October. The shutdown, which has stalled funding for several key social programs, has left state agencies, food banks and recipients scrambling to interpret conflicting court rulings.
After a court order last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture — which administers SNAP — said Minnesota could distribute November benefits using contingency funds, though payments would be cut by about half. A later ruling on Friday reversed that decision, allowing the state to pay recipients in full.