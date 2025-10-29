With federal food aid about to dry up, counties scramble to help those who rely on it

A woman with a child gathered groceries at The Open Door food shelf Monday October 27, Eagan, MN. Minnesota counties are informing residents receiving food aid and other federal benefits that they won't be able to get SNAP, WIC and other funds in November if the government shutdown continues. The lack of federal benefits hits Greater Minnesota residents particularly hard as there are fewer nonprofits and local funding to make up the difference. ] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)