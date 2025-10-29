With federal food aid about to dry up, counties scramble to help those who rely on it

Ronda Elstad is on disability and relies completely on the federal food benefit she receives at the beginning of every month to get her groceries. But the 65-year-old Duluth woman learned recently that money will run out in November unless the federal government shutdown ends.
Without the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) benefit, Elstad said, she will have to depend on food shelves.
“It’s taking away a huge chunk of people’s dignity, and you’re going to see people suffering,” Elstad said. “We already cut back. People were already cutting their corners.”
The warnings are dire for more than 440,000 low-income Minnesotans receiving federal food assistance as the government shutdown continues. It could hurt even worse for those in greater Minnesota, where three-fifths of SNAP recipients live with less access to food shelves and philanthropic groups, advocates say.
About 1 of every 13 Minnesotans — including more than 152,000 children and 72,000 seniors, according to the state — receive SNAP benefits, but that is scheduled to end Nov. 1. Counties and nonprofits across the state are scrambling to help low-income families in what advocates are calling an unprecedented crisis.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that Minnesota will contribute $4 million toward food benefits. He stressed the money is a stopgap measure and will not be enough to make up for the $73 million in federal funds Minnesota was set to receive in November.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain deadlocked on the shutdown over whether to extend expiring health care subsidies. U.S. Senate Democrats have refused to vote for GOP funding bills as they push for the extension. Republicans say they will debate that issue, but only after the shutdown ends.
The Trump administration signaled last weekend it wouldn’t fund food benefits next month or tap into an estimated $5 billion fund the U.S. Department of Agriculture keeps to help offset the lost money.