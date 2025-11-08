Minnesota restores full SNAP benefits to families in need

Minnesotans in need started receiving full SNAP benefits on Saturday amid political and legal wrangling over the federal assistance program.
The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families began issuing full November benefits for the Supplemental Nutritional Access Program (SNAP) on Friday and said the 440,000 Minnesotans on average who receive the assistance would start seeing funds on their EBT cards on Saturday.
The USDA, which administers SNAP, said it would suspend payments starting Nov. 1, arguing it couldn’t keep the program running during the government shutdown, which started Oct. 1 and is now the longest in U.S. history.
But two lawsuits, including one co-led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, sued to keep SNAP funded. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide the funds. Then on Friday night, the Supreme Court temporarily paused that order. However, the federal government had already agreed to release the benefits; Minnesota and other states began issuing the benefits.
The state Department of Children, Youth and Families said in a statement that it’s “taking these steps to protect Minnesotans during this period of uncertainty around future court decisions.” SNAP participants in Minnesota receive an average of $6 a day.
During the SNAP funding delay, Minnesotans in need have turned to food shelves for help. But for every meal provided by food shelves, SNAP provides about nine meals.
This story contains material from the Associated Press.