Minnesota cities, counties fund food aid after SNAP delays

Among federal policy reversals on the rollout of SNAP benefits this month, cities and counties have focused on funding food banks themselves to help residents make ends meet.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2025 at 12:52AM
Minnesota's food banks are feeling additional pressure after SNAP benefits were delayed by the government shutdown. One of those food shelves is Open Cupboard in Oakdale, seen here on Dec. 17, 2024. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Several Minnesota cities and counties are giving money to help local food shelves cover growing demand after federal food assistance guidelines have flip-flopped several times in the last week.

About 440,000 Minnesotans receive benefits each month from the Supplemental Nutritional Access Program (SNAP). The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families began issuing full November benefits on Friday, amid political and legal fights over the program‘s federal funding.

However, the next day, the Department of Agriculture informed state directors that any SNAP payments were unauthorized following the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily pausing court rulings ordering the SNAP disbursement.

While the benefits have been in limbo, many food banks saw more people use their programs. Local leaders say the demand is likely to grow as the shutdown stretches into its seventh week.

“The pause in benefits for Minnesota households is not a consequence of any local policy decision,” Irene Fernando, chair of the Hennepin Board of Commissioners, said in a statement, “but its impact will reverberate in grocery stores and on kitchen tables across the county.”

Hennepin County allocated $2 million on Thursday to food banks, shelves and rescue organizations. Fernando said the interruption of benefits is happening “when every Minnesotan’s grocery budget is stretched thin.” One fourth of SNAP recipients in Minnesota live in Hennepin County.

Ramsey County added nearly half a million dollars to emergency food aid, too, including $70,000 specifically for purchasing infant formula.

The two counties have more than 40 food banks.

The state sent $4 million in emergency aid to food shelves in late October, but cities are also finding funds in their budgets to give to emergency food aid.

Bloomington gave $250,000 in late October to support the 8,000 residents who utilize SNAP benefits in the city. Minneapolis also allocated $150,000 to local nonprofit partners that “provide free, healthy food to neighbors.”

Golden Valley also approved a $25,000 donation to nonprofit PRISM Golden Valley that focuses on meeting the needs of the northwest Twin Cities suburbs.

Woodbury and Oakdale both donated $10,000 to Open Cupboard, which has branches in Oakdale and Maplewood as well as a mobile unit.

“We’ve been seeing a 10 to 15% increase every day in our shoppers,” said Jessica Francis, executive director of the food shelf Open Cupboard. “The line is usually wrapped around the building before we open.”

Francis said her food bank alone had seen 1,300 first-time program users since Oct. 20. The last few weeks, she said, her food bank has been “scrambling” to answer questions and make sure they have something for anyone who comes in.

Woodbury Mayor Anne Burt said the money came from existing charitable gambling ordinance funds, not new taxes.

Burt said she has spoken with other city and county leaders and they all hope the shutdown ends soon.

“It’s a tough situation,” she said. “We would like the federal government to open up again and continue working to support the needs of the entire citizenry of the entire United States in all kinds of ways, including SNAP benefits.”

Food drive focus

Some cities are encouraging assistance from residents as well.

Anoka and Coon Rapids are having a “friendly competition” to see which community can donate more food to ACBC Food Shelf. The competition begins on Monday and residents can donate perishable food at Anoka or Coon Rapids City Halls until Nov. 21.

Inver Grove Heights is also holding a drive at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Residents are encouraged to donate inside of Door A until the end of the month. St. Paul is also hosting a food drive at four community centers across the city.

Francis, the director of Open Cupboard, encouraged people to donate proteins, like canned meats or peanut butter, as it is limited and always needed at food banks.

While her food shelf has seen many new volunteer, she said she is concerned about how long the shutdown could last.

“I’m really heartened by the response of the public and the volunteers and donors,” she said. “We just worry about fatigue setting in, and if we are going to be able to keep up.”

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

