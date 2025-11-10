Minnesota cities, counties fund food aid after SNAP delays

Several Minnesota cities and counties are giving money to help local food shelves cover growing demand after federal food assistance guidelines have flip-flopped several times in the last week.
About 440,000 Minnesotans receive benefits each month from the Supplemental Nutritional Access Program (SNAP). The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families began issuing full November benefits on Friday, amid political and legal fights over the program‘s federal funding.
However, the next day, the Department of Agriculture informed state directors that any SNAP payments were unauthorized following the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily pausing court rulings ordering the SNAP disbursement.
While the benefits have been in limbo, many food banks saw more people use their programs. Local leaders say the demand is likely to grow as the shutdown stretches into its seventh week.
“The pause in benefits for Minnesota households is not a consequence of any local policy decision,” Irene Fernando, chair of the Hennepin Board of Commissioners, said in a statement, “but its impact will reverberate in grocery stores and on kitchen tables across the county.”
Hennepin County allocated $2 million on Thursday to food banks, shelves and rescue organizations. Fernando said the interruption of benefits is happening “when every Minnesotan’s grocery budget is stretched thin.” One fourth of SNAP recipients in Minnesota live in Hennepin County.
Ramsey County added nearly half a million dollars to emergency food aid, too, including $70,000 specifically for purchasing infant formula.
The two counties have more than 40 food banks.