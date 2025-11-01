These restaurants are offering free food with SNAP benefits in limbo

Until SNAP benefits are restored, this food truck is offering community meals every Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., when families can pick up a free hot meal from their kitchen. Sign up by messaging Eggroll Queen through Facebook with the subject EQ Meals, and let them know how many people you’re feeding and when you plan to pick up your meals. Donations and volunteers are welcome. 85 County Road B E., Little Canada. Find their Facebook page here.