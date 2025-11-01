Eat & Drink

These restaurants are offering free food with SNAP benefits in limbo

Local businesses fill the gap as thousands of Minnesotans are set to lose access to benefits.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2025 at 12:00PM
Mill City Farmers Market
At Mill City Farmers Market, customers presenting their EBT card can get $10 in market bucks. (Leslie Plesser/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With the federal government still in the midst of a shutdown, benefits are set to expire as early as Nov. 1 for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the nation’s largest food aid program.

The program’s fate was mired in uncertainty late Friday, after two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must use emergency reserves to keep SNAP going.

While the program remains in flux, several local restaurants, food trucks and markets stepped up to the plate to feed their communities if benefits do go away. Here are some of the offerings from Twin Cities-area businesses, which could be subject to change depending what happens with SNAP. Know of one that’s not listed? Please put it in the comments.

The Buzz Coffee & Cafe

The Burnsville cafe is holding a free community chili night on Nov. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. They’ll be serving chicken chili, veggie chili, cornbread, soda, milk and plain waffles and eggs for kids 12 and under. Sign up here. 411 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville, facebook.com/buzzcoffeeandcafe

Duluth’s Best Bread

Starting Nov. 4, Duluth’s Best Bread will give one pastry or a day-old loaf of bread per day to kids 12 and under to those who mention the DBB Kids Special at the counter. Kids must be present. Three locations: 120 E. Superior St. and 2632 W. 3rd St. in Duluth, and 1418 Tower Av. in Superior, duluthsbestbread.com

Eggroll Queen

Until SNAP benefits are restored, this food truck is offering community meals every Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., when families can pick up a free hot meal from their kitchen. Sign up by messaging Eggroll Queen through Facebook with the subject EQ Meals, and let them know how many people you’re feeding and when you plan to pick up your meals. Donations and volunteers are welcome. 85 County Road B E., Little Canada. Find their Facebook page here.

Garillers

Kids and families can get a free cheeseburger or hamburger at this food truck. Just ask for the kids’ meal. Garillers is also accepting donations of cash or hot dogs and hamburger buns. Follow the Lakeville food truck on Instagram to track their location.

Hope Breakfast Bar

Starting Monday, any family in need can come to Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul between 7 and 9 a.m. and pick up hot, fresh pancakes to take home — no questions asked. 1 S. Leech St., St. Paul, hopebreakfast.com

Lock and Dam Eatery

On Tuesdays starting Nov. 4 at the Hastings restaurant, children can order off the kids’ menu and adults can order spaghetti or fettuccine Alfredo. Just show your SNAP card and a matching ID. 101 E. 2nd St., Hastings, lockanddameatery.com

Mill City Farmers Market

Starting Nov. 1, the market will provide $10 in MCFM Bucks to any customer who presents their EBT card at the Info Booth, regardless of the current balance. Use it on any SNAP-eligible items at the market. 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org

The Nook and Shamrock’s

This pair of St. Paul restaurants will offer free kids’ meals Mondays through Wednesdays while SNAP benefits are suspended. Be sure to bring your SNAP card and photo ID. 492 Hamline Av. S., St. Paul, crnook.com; 995 W. 7th St., St. Paul, crshamrocks.com

Pizza Man

Beginning Monday, this Columbia Heights pizzeria will have pizza slices, salads and cheese bread available for those who ask. They also have a dedicated account for those who want to contribute. Find more information on their social media. 4045 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, orderpizzaman.com

Randy’s Gluten-Free Pizza

Those in the Twin Cities metro who have lost SNAP benefits and have kids under 16 with celiac or non-celiac wheat sensitivities can reach out to Randy for fresh and frozen pizzas (pick-up only). Call 651-335-3353 or email randy@randyspizza.com. 6030 N. 50th St., Oakdale, randyspizza.com

Shakopee Bowl

Children will get a free hamburger meal starting Nov. 1 until SNAP benefits are restored. Dine-in only, and child must be present. 3020 W. 133rd St., Shakopee, shakopeebowl.com

Whiskey Creek BBQ

Order a “Whiskey Creek Meal” at the Cottage Grove food truck window and get a free pork family pack, no questions asked. That includes 1½ pounds of pulled pork, two medium sides, cornbread and buns. Find them at 8690 E. Point Douglas Road S., Cottage Grove; check their social media for the latest updates on food truck locations.

Yummy Bites

Starting Monday, those in need can stop by this Columbia Heights shop between 2 and 4 p.m. for a free warm waffle — no questions asked. 4200 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, instagram.com/yummybites_mn

BEYOND FOOD

Minnesota Children’s Museum

The Minnesota Children’s Museum offers free admission through November to families enrolled in SNAP. Families must provide proof of eligibility with an EBT card, WIC card or National School Lunch Program letter. Free tickets can be obtained at mcm.org/all-play or at the museum box office. The museum provides this benefit through the “All Play” program, which offers discounted museum admission and memberships to qualifying participants. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mcm.org

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Alicia Eler contributed to this story.

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

