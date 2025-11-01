These restaurants are offering free food with SNAP benefits in limbo

With the federal government still in the midst of a shutdown, benefits are set to expire as early as Nov. 1 for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the nation’s largest food aid program.
The program’s fate was mired in uncertainty late Friday, after two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must use emergency reserves to keep SNAP going.
While the program remains in flux, several local restaurants, food trucks and markets stepped up to the plate to feed their communities if benefits do go away. Here are some of the offerings from Twin Cities-area businesses, which could be subject to change depending what happens with SNAP. Know of one that’s not listed? Please put it in the comments.
The Buzz Coffee & Cafe
The Burnsville cafe is holding a free community chili night on Nov. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. They’ll be serving chicken chili, veggie chili, cornbread, soda, milk and plain waffles and eggs for kids 12 and under. Sign up here. 411 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville, facebook.com/buzzcoffeeandcafe
Duluth’s Best Bread
Starting Nov. 4, Duluth’s Best Bread will give one pastry or a day-old loaf of bread per day to kids 12 and under to those who mention the DBB Kids Special at the counter. Kids must be present. Three locations: 120 E. Superior St. and 2632 W. 3rd St. in Duluth, and 1418 Tower Av. in Superior, duluthsbestbread.com
Eggroll Queen
Until SNAP benefits are restored, this food truck is offering community meals every Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., when families can pick up a free hot meal from their kitchen. Sign up by messaging Eggroll Queen through Facebook with the subject EQ Meals, and let them know how many people you’re feeding and when you plan to pick up your meals. Donations and volunteers are welcome. 85 County Road B E., Little Canada. Find their Facebook page here.
Garillers
Kids and families can get a free cheeseburger or hamburger at this food truck. Just ask for the kids’ meal. Garillers is also accepting donations of cash or hot dogs and hamburger buns. Follow the Lakeville food truck on Instagram to track their location.
Hope Breakfast Bar
Starting Monday, any family in need can come to Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul between 7 and 9 a.m. and pick up hot, fresh pancakes to take home — no questions asked. 1 S. Leech St., St. Paul, hopebreakfast.com