Grocers hope court ruling is reprieve from SNAP funding halt

Those who serve SNAP recipients are hoping a federal ruling Friday will force the Trump administration to continue funding the food nutrition and security program.
The government has contingency accounts to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during shutdowns. However, the administration has indicated it would cut off funding when regular funds run out on Saturday.
More than 12% of U.S. residents in 2024 used SNAP benefits, including more than 440,000 Minnesotans.
Stores that take SNAP benefits such as Twin Cities Colonial Market locations were both bracing for a big dip in revenue and trying to figure out how they could help their customers through what promised to be a tougher patch than usual.
It’s unclear what’s next. The ruling by U.S. District Judge John McConnell for Rhode Island said the government must immediately start tapping contingency funds for SNAP.
But the Justice Department could appeal, and it might take several days to get the program moving again.
It’s also unclear when the shutdown may end. There has been no movement this week by Congress to come to a resolution.
Nearly one-third of Colonial Market customers use SNAP benefits to buy food, said owner Daniel Hernandez. That means he would lose about $2,000 a day.