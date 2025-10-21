Trading cards from Star Wars to Pokémon are all the rage, sparking new products

When most people think of tabletop games, images of sprawling boards, wooden pieces and long rulebooks come to mind. But one company is reimagining what it means to play.
Asmodee, a French board game publisher with U.S. operations in Lino Lakes and Roseville, is leaning in to the growing trading card market, which now makes up 51% of the company’s sales.
Asmodee’s shift is fueled in part by the popularity of Star Wars: Unlimited, a collectible card game launched in 2024.
It comes as trading cards — both sports and strategy-based, including Pokémon — are seeing renewed interest and retailers are pouncing on the demand. Sales of strategic card games are up 102% this year and now represent about 10% of total toy sales, according to Circana.
Circana’s research points to slower sales this year of board games. It could be prices, which are higher because of tariffs. Consumers could be trading board game purchases for trading cards or restricting spending altogether as fears about the economy mount.
Unlike other industries that moved production overseas, game manufacturing largely developed abroad from the start, making it difficult to shift supply chains closer to home to avoid tariffs, said Julien Sharp, Asmodee’s U.S. general manager.
There’s concern higher prices might deter a once-in-a-while buyer.
“None of us know in our industry what’s going to happen this fall,” Sharp said. “Everything looks like it’s a little more expensive. I can go in there and see it. We all see it, but it’s not just your games or your toys. You see it in your food, you see it in your clothing.”