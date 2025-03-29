Twin Cities Suburbs

Small plane crashes in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

The plane, flying from Des Moines, was scheduled to land in Blaine shortly after noon Saturday.

By Richard Chin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 7:39PM

A single-engine turboprop airplane crashed shortly after noon Saturday in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood, near the end of its flight from Des Moines en route to Anoka County-Blaine Airport.

The extent of injuries in the crash, if any, was unknown as of early Saturday afternoon. The FAA said it was unclear how many people were on board the plane.

The aircraft reportedly came down at about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Kyle Avenue N., Noble Parkway and W. River Road, setting a house on fire. One neighbor said they believed the home’s occupants were on vacation.

According to the FAA and flight records, the Socata TBM 700 left Des Moines International Airport at 11:12 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Blaine sometime between 12:11 p.m. and 12:28 p.m., following a northward flight of 280 miles.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation, assisted by the FAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Richard Chin

Reporter

Richard Chin is a feature reporter with the Minnesota Star Tribune in Minneapolis. He has been a longtime Twin Cities-based journalist who has covered crime, courts, transportation, outdoor recreation and human interest stories.

