Small plane crashes in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

A single-engine turboprop airplane crashed shortly after noon Saturday in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood, near the end of its flight from Des Moines en route to Anoka County-Blaine Airport.
The extent of injuries in the crash, if any, was unknown as of early Saturday afternoon. The FAA said it was unclear how many people were on board the plane.
The aircraft reportedly came down at about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Kyle Avenue N., Noble Parkway and W. River Road, setting a house on fire. One neighbor said they believed the home’s occupants were on vacation.
According to the FAA and flight records, the Socata TBM 700 left Des Moines International Airport at 11:12 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Blaine sometime between 12:11 p.m. and 12:28 p.m., following a northward flight of 280 miles.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation, assisted by the FAA.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.