Investigation into Brooklyn Park plane crash continues. Here’s what we know so far.

Federal investigators on Monday will be back on the scene of a weekend plane crash in Brooklyn Park that left one person dead.
What happened?
At about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, a Socata TBM 700 aircraft with one person on board crashed into a house near the intersection of Kyle Avenue N., Noble Parkway and N. West River Road not far from the Mississippi River. The plane and house caught fire.
The plane had left Des Moines, Iowa, and was due to land at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport between 12:11 and 12:28 p.m. The plane went down about 5 miles from the runway.
Who was involved?
Preliminary information indicates the pilot who died in the incident was Terry Dolan, vice chair and chief administration officer at U.S. Bank. “The medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was,” the bank said in a statement.
R.T. Rybak, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation, said “if true, it is an enormous loss for US Bank, and also Minneapolis and those of us at the Minneapolis Foundation.” In a Facebook post, Rybak called Dolan “a really wonderful person. A big, big loss.”
One person inside the house at the time of the crash was able to get out uninjured.
What happens now?
NTSB investigators plan to recover what remains of the aircraft and take it to a secure facility to perform a detailed examination of the wreckage, said agency spokeswoman Sarah Taylor Sulick.
Officials will gather the following information and records, Sulick said: