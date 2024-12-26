Twin Cities-based investing chiefs predict a bumpy year for stock markets with second Trump term

Schurtz: I do think there’s a raft of positive things we can say from a policy perspective that we expect, but I do want to pick up on something that I think we’re going to see this year. I think we’re going to see more volatility, because these are going to be fundamental changes, and the market is going to have to digest it. And there’s a tremendous amount of unknown. So on the one hand, I think deregulation is largely positive. Trade policy — we don’t know where that’s going to end up, tariffs, that is a question mark. If it’s a negotiating tool and it puts us on a better footing. Obviously that could be positive. It could also be tremendously inflationary. We won’t know till we see it happen, and markets don’t tend to love that, so I expect a lot of volatility around that.