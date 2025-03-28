From tariffs to spending, economic anxiety hits hard at Minneapolis pottery studio

The kilns at The Workshop are parked out back, waiting to transform the mugs, bowls and vases students made at the south Minneapolis pottery studio from clay to ceramic.
It’s a process born of raw materials from all over the world: porcelain from England; steel from China; natural gas from Canada. In less turbulent times, studios like The Workshop can count on reliable access to materials from around the world for their steady stream of customers.
“When folks walk through this door, they don’t really understand,” said owner Jennie Tang. “We are mining everything.”
As President Donald Trump’s nascent trade war unfolds, the ceramics industry’s reliance on international trade spells uncertainty for The Workshop. Tariffs on major U.S. trading partners and stubborn inflation mean higher costs for the small business. That economic anxiety is also hitting consumers, translating into fewer students able to pay hundreds of dollars to attend a class.
Like small-business owners everywhere, Tang is dealing with the stresses of a new international trade war on top of the typical pressures, big and small, that come with her operation.
As she manages suppliers and tracks shifting prices, Tang is also facing down an April 10 deadline to buy the building housing The Workshop, a former takeout pizza joint she’s rented for nearly a decade. The goal is in sight: A GoFundMe fundraising campaign is closing in on an $85,000 target, and on Tuesday evening, Tang told her students the business had been approved for a loan.
Still, there are a lot of unknowns.
“People are nervous, and rightfully so,” Tang said. The business, she said, has been trying “to be really open with people about what our costs are, as much as we can, to be transparent about how this business works, and then also to recognize there is great value in having a process and having a creative place to play.”