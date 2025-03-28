From tariffs to spending, economic anxiety hits hard at Minneapolis pottery studio

“It feels like every day we wake up and there’s a new announcement about tariffs that may or may not affect — probably will affect — your company,” said Zoë Levin, CEO and founder of Minneapolis-based Bim Bam Boo, which is transitioning manufacturing from China to Canada for its bamboo toilet tissue, Bambooty wipes and other sustainable household paper products. “There has to be a budget essentially set aside for this in everyone’s cost of goods projections in order to be able to navigate it.”