Review: Bestselling novelist Kevin Wilson writes about siblings who’ve never met in new book

There’s nothing so extreme in “Run for the Hills,” which may disappoint Wilson fans, but what it lacks in weird it makes up in heart. Rube, Mad and the siblings they find, Pep and Tom (their father likes nicknames), are each memorable in distinctive ways. Each has something to learn about sibling connections — all, after all, were solo children who were raised by single mothers — but, beyond some surface crabbiness or road trip hangryness, they are a kind bunch, eager to learn from each other. Even when they finally encounter their deadbeat dad, they’re oddly decent to him.