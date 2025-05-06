News & Politics

14-year-old boy fatally shot in downtown Minneapolis

A fight may have led to the shooting just after 9 p.m. near the Federal Reserve Bank.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 12:29PM
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Provided by Doors Open Minneapolis
The Federal Reserve Bank building in downtown Minneapolis. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night near the Federal Reserve building in downtown Minneapolis, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. near the Federal Reserve Bank building on Hennepin Avenue at N. 1st Street and found the teen had been shot.

A group of teens had been loitering in the area, and at some point a fight broke out, police said.

One of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the boy, police said.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “When teenagers have access to guns, conflicts can turn deadly. One young life is lost, and others are forever changed. It’s heartbreaking.”

No arrests have been made.

The boy’s death marked the eighth homicide in Minneapolis in the past week, including a shooting in which four people were killed in a shooting police said was gang-related.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

