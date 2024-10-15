In first Feeding Our Future sentencing, judge admonishes man who ‘decided not to be a helper ... but a thief’

The biggest indictment in the case involves Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock and 13 other defendants tied to Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, the largest participant in the meal programs in the investigation. Bock is due in court Wednesday for an initial appearance that will address an alleged violation of her pretrial release conditions. According to court documents, Bock took out a new line of credit for a $185,394 student loan this year that was not reported to or approved by the federal probation office.