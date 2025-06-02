Lead federal prosecutor in Feeding Our Future trials named Minnesota’s new acting U.S. Attorney

Jurors reached their verdict after only five hours of deliberation, a swift decision that Thompson at the time said speaks to the investigative work from the prosecution. Last week, federal charges were brought against the 71st defendant in the case for their role in the Feeding Our Future scam. Thompson and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Bobier asked the court to keep Hibo Daar jailed after her arrest at the Twin Cities airport during an apparent attempt to flee the country once news broke about search warrants at another site under investigation in the fraud plot.