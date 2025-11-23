Kristi Noem stops in Twin Cities to thank TSA for work during shutdown

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stopped at Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport on Sunday to honor TSA employees who worked without pay during the nation’s longest federal shutdown — and to announce new technology investments and $10,000 bonuses for frontline staff.
Noem, speaking in a gate area flanked by TSA officers, said the 43-day shutdown tested federal workers across the country but that aviation security remained intact because employees “showed up when people were counting on you.”
The bonuses, she said, were awarded to officers nominated by supervisors and coworkers for stepping up as paychecks stalled and family finances tightened.
A shutdown that reached into their homes
The officers Noem recognized described how the shutdown’s strain bled into the most personal parts of their lives.
Alex Garcia, a former Marine who has spent 14 years with TSA, said he missed speaking at his nephew’s Veterans Day program and postponed his 10-year wedding anniversary.
“I sacrificed a lot of personal time with my family and friends,” he said, adding that his commitment to public service started in the Marine Corps and carried into his DHS career.
Noem said Garcia routinely picked up extra shifts and “did it with a great attitude.”
Steven Grubb worked his airport shifts while balancing a second job as a welder. His wife was undergoing cancer treatment, and the family was absorbing co-pays for experimental medications. Noem said Grubb relied on donated gas cards and gift cards to get through the shutdown and plans to use his $10,000 bonus to visit his son, who is deployed overseas for the holidays.