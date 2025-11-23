News & Politics

Kristi Noem stops in Twin Cities to thank TSA for work during shutdown

Homeland Security chief’s appearance follows a Minnesota stop last month.

By Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2025 at 7:50PM
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addresses the media at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stopped at Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport on Sunday to honor TSA employees who worked without pay during the nation’s longest federal shutdown — and to announce new technology investments and $10,000 bonuses for frontline staff.

Noem, speaking in a gate area flanked by TSA officers, said the 43-day shutdown tested federal workers across the country but that aviation security remained intact because employees “showed up when people were counting on you.”

The bonuses, she said, were awarded to officers nominated by supervisors and coworkers for stepping up as paychecks stalled and family finances tightened.

A shutdown that reached into their homes

The officers Noem recognized described how the shutdown’s strain bled into the most personal parts of their lives.

Alex Garcia, a former Marine who has spent 14 years with TSA, said he missed speaking at his nephew’s Veterans Day program and postponed his 10-year wedding anniversary.

“I sacrificed a lot of personal time with my family and friends,” he said, adding that his commitment to public service started in the Marine Corps and carried into his DHS career.

Noem said Garcia routinely picked up extra shifts and “did it with a great attitude.”

Steven Grubb worked his airport shifts while balancing a second job as a welder. His wife was undergoing cancer treatment, and the family was absorbing co-pays for experimental medications. Noem said Grubb relied on donated gas cards and gift cards to get through the shutdown and plans to use his $10,000 bonus to visit his son, who is deployed overseas for the holidays.

Jonathan Pringle, who joined TSA less than a year ago, supports a large household of 13 children — seven at home — and two grandchildren. His family is still grieving the loss of their eldest child, Noem said, and spent the shutdown stretching savings to stay afloat. The bonus will help the family catch up on their mortgage and other bills.

“These families carried the weight of this shutdown,” Noem said. “Part of DHS’ strength is taking care of the people who take care of this country.”

Long-delayed equipment overhaul

Noem also announced that DHS and TSA will invest more than $1 million in new X-ray and scanning equipment at MSP — the largest upgrade she said the airport has seen in “over a decade, maybe 15 years.” The technology is intended to speed screening and strengthen detection standards. Installation will roll out over the coming months.

Noem on Somali TPS: “Program was always meant to be temporary”

Asked about President Donald Trump’s announcement that he intends to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis — and his statement on Truth Social calling Minnesota “a hub of fraudulent money laundering” — Noem said DHS will “follow the process that’s in law” to reevaluate the designation.

“TPS is a program that was always meant to be temporary,” she said, noting that Somalia’s protections have been in place for more than 30 years. She added that decisions about whether conditions in Somalia still justify the program are “not under the purview that I have the latitude to weigh in on.”

Roughly 430 Somali TPS holders live in Minnesota, according to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. Nationwide, the number is about 705. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said ending deportation protections “will tear families apart” and urged the administration to reverse course.

During a visit to Fort Snelling in October, Noem touted the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. She said then federal immigration agents in Minnesota had arrested more than 4,300 people since January.

A recording of the event is available here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

about the writer

about the writer

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Kristi Noem stops in Twin Cities to thank TSA for work during shutdown

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Homeland Security chief’s appearance follows a Minnesota stop last month.

Editor's Pick

Editor's Pick

Gov. Tim Walz’s bid for third term puts some Democrats on edge

card image

News & Politics

5 takeaways from our investigation into the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Duluth

card image