Kristi Noem will discuss immigration enforcement in Twin Cities appearance

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will make an appearance in Minnesota on Friday afternoon to discuss “ICE operations” and immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.
The former governor of South Dakota will provide the updates during a news conference that will cover immigration efforts in the Twin Cities, according to a media advisory that did not provide further detail.
Noem has appeared in several cities to tout partnerships with federal agents and ramped-up arrests and deportations of undocumented people, including a visit in Florida this week. Under Noem, the Department of Homeland Security reported last month that 2 million people have been removed from the United States or self-deported since Jan. 20.
The visit comes just weeks after the U.S. Department of Justice lobbed legal action against Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul over “sanctuary policies” that limit what local police can share with federal agents. The federal lawsuit is just one of many similar actions brought against Minnesota by the administration, which has also targeted the state’s voter rolls, transgender policies and a plea deal policy issued by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Minnesota’s top officials have fought back in the courts, with Attorney General Keith Ellison joining more than 30 lawsuits in an effort to block the Trump administration’s agenda.
The state’s privately owned prison, the Prairie Correctional Facility, in Appleton has also been eyed as a detention facility for U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE), the Washington Post reported in August. The prison was named on an internal ICE list of possible sites to expand detention space by the end of the year.
Protests organized by critics of the Trump administration’s agenda are planned in response to Noem’s visit.