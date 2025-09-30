News & Politics

DOJ sues Minnesota over immigrant sanctuary policies

The federal lawsuit follows similar actions taken by the Department of Justice in six other jurisdictions.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025 at 1:33AM
The Department of Justice seal is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington on May 16, 2023. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Minnesota and the Twin Cities over their respective immigration enforcement policies.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Monday, argues Minnesota’s “sanctuary” policies that limit police cooperation in federal immigration enforcement violates U.S. law and endangers the public.

“Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “This Department of Justice will continue to bring litigation against any jurisdiction that uses sanctuary policies to defy federal law and undermine law enforcement.”

The suit, which names Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hennepin County and top state officials, targets a number of city, state and county ordinances, including policies that limit what data can be shared with federal immigration agents and when police can ask about a person’s immigration status. The suit asks the federal court to eliminate the policies.

The DOJ’s lawsuit follows a series of civil legal actions against six other cities and states, including Boston, New York City, Rochester, N.Y.,, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Colorado targeting their sanctuary policies that federal officials say impede on President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

In August, Minnesota was among 12 states listed by the DOJ for having immigration “sanctuary jurisdictions.” The list came after an executive order by Trump to identify jurisdictions that defy federal immigration law.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to each party named in the suit for comment.

Attorney General Keith Ellison denied that Minnesota’s laws inhibits the federal government from prosecuting people.

“This baseless lawsuit is just more political retaliation against Minnesota and we will respond in court. In the meantime, Minnesota will continue to use our law enforcement resources to actually improve public safety,” Ellison said.

Gov. Tim Walz in June appeared before the U.S. House Oversight Committee over the state’s immigration policies.

“The fact is, Minnesota cooperates with federal immigration authorities in a number of ways. When there is a convicted felon in our prisons, we ask about their immigration status and we share that information with the Department of Homeland Security if they are undocumented,” he said at the time. “That is codified in Minnesota state law.”

Minneapolis and St. Paul mayors both pledged to fight the lawsuit when asked for comment, each taking aim at the Trump administration.

“Minneapolis will not back down. We will fight with all our strength for our immigrant neighbors — and like every time we’ve faced Donald Trump in court — we will win,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a prepared statement. “Trump has built his career on attacking immigrants and dividing Americans. Minneapolis will always stand with our neighbors, not Trump’s politics of fear.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the city will “stand with our immigrant and refugee neighbors no matter how many unconstitutional claims we hear from the White House.”

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

DOJ sues Minnesota over immigrant sanctuary policies

card image

The federal lawsuit follows similar actions taken by the Department of Justice in six other jurisdictions.

Twin Cities

Charges: Drunk driver drove to work after fleeing fatal crash with pedestrian in Maplewood

Politics

Walz’s call for amendment on gun limits could still face legislative logjam

card image