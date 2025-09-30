DOJ sues Minnesota over immigrant sanctuary policies

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Minnesota and the Twin Cities over their respective immigration enforcement policies.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court Monday, argues Minnesota’s “sanctuary” policies that limit police cooperation in federal immigration enforcement violates U.S. law and endangers the public.
“Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “This Department of Justice will continue to bring litigation against any jurisdiction that uses sanctuary policies to defy federal law and undermine law enforcement.”
The suit, which names Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hennepin County and top state officials, targets a number of city, state and county ordinances, including policies that limit what data can be shared with federal immigration agents and when police can ask about a person’s immigration status. The suit asks the federal court to eliminate the policies.
The DOJ’s lawsuit follows a series of civil legal actions against six other cities and states, including Boston, New York City, Rochester, N.Y.,, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Colorado targeting their sanctuary policies that federal officials say impede on President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.
In August, Minnesota was among 12 states listed by the DOJ for having immigration “sanctuary jurisdictions.” The list came after an executive order by Trump to identify jurisdictions that defy federal immigration law.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to each party named in the suit for comment.
Attorney General Keith Ellison denied that Minnesota’s laws inhibits the federal government from prosecuting people.