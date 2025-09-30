Feds announce ‘immigration fraud surge’ in the Twin Cities area. It’s coming to more cities.

Federal immigration officials said Tuesday a 10-day enforcement surge in the Twin Cities metro uncovered hundreds of suspected cases of immigration fraud, including sham marriages and fake death certificates.
At a rare news conference of immigration and law enforcement agencies, Joseph B. Edlow, director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, characterized Minneapolis and St. Paul as rife with immigrants using fake marriages, overstayed visas, fraudulent documents and other schemes to stay in the U.S.
Edlow, a Trump appointee, emphasized the administration was looking at anything that “undermines the integrity” of the immigration system. But Edlow offered few details on what criminal charges could be filed, saying the investigations are ongoing.
“What they found should shock all Americans,” Edlow said of the investigations. “I want the American people to know we are declaring war on immigration fraud.”
The so-called Operation Twin Shield was the first enforcement push of its kind and Edlow said more actions in other cities are expected.
“There are red flags everywhere,” he said. “We knew Minneapolis and St. Paul was a good place to start.”
Federal officials examined roughly 1,000 local cases and agents visited roughly 900 homes and workplaces between Sept. 19-28. They found alleged fraud, noncompliance or public safety or national security concerns in 275 cases.
There were 42 cases referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and four immigrants were detained, Edlow said.