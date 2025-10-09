Walz: Minnesota will take Trump administration to court if it sends troops here

Minnesota is ready to take the Trump administration to court if the president sends military forces here like he has to Chicago and other cities.
Gov. Tim Walz, who served in the Army National Guard for 24 years, told reporters this week he already is trying to map out what a possible federal mobilization would look like and is working with Attorney General Keith Ellison to assess the state’s legal rights in such a scenario. The DFL governor said he’s preparing for the possible deployment of troops from other states into the Twin Cities and is working to understand how the chain of command would work.
“If they do use federal troops, which [President Donald Trump] can attempt to do, we will challenge you in court. If he tries to use the Insurrection Act, we will challenge that,” Walz said. And if Trump forges ahead with a deployment anyways, Walz said Minnesota will be ready to make sure “chaos doesn’t reign.”
“Minnesotans are going to go about their work. We’re going to continue to not play into and give them photo opportunities,” he said.
Illinois and Oregon have sued to stop Trump’s attempts to deploy military forces to Chicago and Portland. Both states faced off with federal government lawyers in court on Thursday.
Ellison said in a statement Thursday that his office will be ready if Trump tries to deploy troops here.
“We’re reviewing all possible legal strategies, we’re in regular contact with the states going through this now, and we’ll be ready to uphold the law, including the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 that bars the president from using the military as a police force,” he said.
Ellison expressed concern earlier this week about Trump’s suggestion to military leaders that they need to combat the “invasion from within” and “use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military.”