Lawyers for immigrants struggle to keep up as arrests double under Trump policies

Minnesota’s immigration attorneys are struggling to keep pace with ballooning workloads and shifting legal interpretations as they navigate President Trump’s push for mass deportations.
“We are up to our eyeballs,” said Yasin Alsaidi, deputy director of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid’s work in St. Cloud and Willmar.
The nonprofit is one of three in Minnesota that provide free legal services to immigrants. Lawyers at all three organizations are juggling up to 100 cases at a time and have long wait lists.
Immigration arrests have doubled since Trump took office with more than 1,000 detentions in Minnesota through the end of July, federal data shows. More people are being denied bail and deportations are happening twice as fast now, compared to under President Joe Biden.
Immigration cases are civil matters so, unlike in criminal court, people facing removal actions or other proceedings are not entitled to a government-paid public defender. The flood of new cases means many of those who are in detention or appearing at Fort Snelling Immigration Court do not have attorneys.
The Vera Institute for Justice, a nonprofit advocating for criminal justice reform, found that through August 61% of detainees and 43% of Minnesotans with immigration cases did not have a lawyer.
“No one wants to help us,” Jennifer Yugcha Galarza told Immigration Judge Audrey Carr through an interpreter during an August hearing. Yugcha Galarza’s asylum case was two years old but hadn’t progressed because she didn’t have a lawyer to help her gather evidence and fill out the required paperwork in English.
Immigration attorneys say fraud also is a growing problem.