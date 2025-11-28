Trump says Somali immigrants ‘taking over the once great State of Minnesota’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump says he wants to ‘’permanently pause migration’’ from poorer nations and is promising to seek to expel millions of immigrants from the United States by revoking their legal status. He is blaming immigrants for problems from crime to housing shortages as part of ‘’social dysfunction’’ in America and demanding ‘’REVERSE MIGRATION.’’
His most severe social media post against immigration since returning to the Oval Office in January came after the shooting Wednesday of two National Guard members who were patrolling the streets of the nation’s capital under his orders. One died and the other is in critical condition.
A 29-year-old Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War is facing charges. The suspect came to the U.S. as part of a program to resettle those who had helped American troops after U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Trump’s threat to stop immigration would be a serious blow to a nation that has long defined itself as welcoming immigrants.
Since the shooting not far from the White House, administration officials have pledged to reexamine millions of legal immigrants, building on a 10-month campaign to reduce the immigrant population. In a lengthy social media post late Thursday, the Republican president asserted that millions of people born outside the U.S. and now living in the country bore a large share of the blame for America’s societal ills.
‘’Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,’’ Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. ‘’Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!’’
Trump was elected on a promise to crack down on illegal migration, and raids and deportations undertaken by his administration have disrupted communities across the country. Construction sites and schools have been frequent targets. The prospect of more deportations could be economically dangerous as America’s foreign-born workers account for nearly 31 million jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The president said on Truth Social that ‘’most’’ foreign-born U.S. residents ‘’are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels’’ as he blamed them for crime across the country that is predominantly committed by U.S. citizens.