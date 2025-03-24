Historic farm is a top draw for Brooklyn Center. But years in the red, city questions its future

Brooklyn Center’s historic convention and event complex, the Heritage Center, is a top tourism driver for the north metro suburb.
Red barns with white trim mark where the Village of Brooklyn Center was formed in 1911, on a farm once owned by early resident, Hennepin County sheriff and controversial figure Earle Brown. The property now hosts weddings, conferences and events, including an annual father-daughter dance.
But the center has been losing money almost every year over the past decade, and ended 2024 down $500,000. Now council members are questioning whether the city should continue operating the complex.
“The 10-year history of financial performance is dismal. This requires immediate attention,” Council Member Dan Jerzak said last month. “If you find yourself in a hole, you stop digging.”
The financial picture is bleak, council members say. But it has been gradually improving since the COVID-19 pandemic brought public gatherings to a halt.
The center in 2020 ended the year $1.3 million in the red, and was down $700,000 in 2023. In the past decade, the facility has turned a profit twice, including in 2016 when it made $113,000.
City staff are asking for more time. City Manager Reggie Edwards said they have a plan for continuing to improve the outlook and within two years, the city can get the business in the black.
City leaders are creating an “exit plan” in case that goal is not met, Edwards said, including what it would look like for the center to be privatized or leased out.