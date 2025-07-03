Target led U.S. last year in trademark applications as it launched new brands

Target led the pack last year in the U.S. when it came to trademark applications.
With 525 applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), subsidiary Target Brands Inc. was first on a list top-heavy with major retailers, entertainment stars, professional sports leagues and pharmaceutical companies.
Target’s busy trademark year covered mostly private labels, which it refers to as owned brands, according to a spokesperson.
The company declined to speak further about the trademark applications, but it’s the third year in a row the Minneapolis-based retailer led the list.
Target’s portfolio produces $30 billion in annual sales and spans more than 40 owned brands, including kidswear Cat & Jack, Good & Gather groceries and Threshold home furnishings.
In 2024, Target launched two new owned brands: Dealworthy is a low-price brand featuring everyday basics, including household essentials, tech accessories and apparel. Gigglescape is a toy brand featuring stuffed animals, puzzles and books.
The company in 2024 also relaunched its existing owned brands, Auden and Up&Up, with expanded assortments.
Companies that have a lot of consumer-facing brands tend to file the most trademark applications annually including pharmaceutical, cosmetic and gaming companies.