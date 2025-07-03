Target led U.S. last year in trademark applications as it launched new brands

“The process of developing our team identities takes months and includes engaging with fans, players and members of the hockey community to understand the spirit of each market,” said Amy Scheer, executive vice president of Business Operations for the PWHL in an emailed statement. “Trademarking is a critical part of this process — it ensures we can protect these new identities in both Canada and the U.S. across multiple elements, including the name, logos, jerseys and other key aspects that shape each team’s identity.”