Both Target and UnitedHealth Group recently received pressure to essentially split the roles of chairman and chief executive.
Both companies are resisting the request from the Accountability Board, a nonprofit shareholder advocacy and investment group based in Massachusetts that promotes social, environmental and governance issues among its portfolio of more than 200 public companies.
Earlier this summer, the nonprofit placed a similar shareholder proposal on the General Mills proxy, asking the consumer packaged foods company for the same split. Jeff Harmening currently holds both roles.
The idea to split the chairman of the board and CEO roles at companies where one executive holds both roles is a perennial good governance issue.
The Star Tribune looked at the 50 largest public companies in Minnesota to see how prevalent it is.
Two-thirds split the role. Among the largest companies, it was more common the chair and CEO roles were combined, with eight of the top 15 companies having dual appointments at chairman and CEO.
By and large, the results are typical, with 61% of the S&P 500 companies splitting the role.
It was once far more common for the chairman and CEO roles at public companies be the same person. According to the 40th annual Spencer Stuart board index report in 2004, 73% of CEOs also held the chairman role.