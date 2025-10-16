Number Crunch

With pressure on dual chair/CEO roles, Minnesota companies split on the issue

Shareholder advocates frequently urge companies, including Target and UnitedHealth Group, to split the role in support of good governance.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2025 at 4:34PM
Target said a mandated separation of the roles would not “by itself deliver additional benefit for shareholders.” Among the largest Minnesota public companies, firms are split on the issue. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Both Target and UnitedHealth Group recently received pressure to essentially split the roles of chairman and chief executive.

Both companies are resisting the request from the Accountability Board, a nonprofit shareholder advocacy and investment group based in Massachusetts that promotes social, environmental and governance issues among its portfolio of more than 200 public companies.

Earlier this summer, the nonprofit placed a similar shareholder proposal on the General Mills proxy, asking the consumer packaged foods company for the same split. Jeff Harmening currently holds both roles.

The idea to split the chairman of the board and CEO roles at companies where one executive holds both roles is a perennial good governance issue.

The Star Tribune looked at the 50 largest public companies in Minnesota to see how prevalent it is.

Two-thirds split the role. Among the largest companies, it was more common the chair and CEO roles were combined, with eight of the top 15 companies having dual appointments at chairman and CEO.

By and large, the results are typical, with 61% of the S&P 500 companies splitting the role.

It was once far more common for the chairman and CEO roles at public companies be the same person. According to the 40th annual Spencer Stuart board index report in 2004, 73% of CEOs also held the chairman role.

Today, 39% of CEOs hold both roles, according to the index.

General Mills also received a similar shareholder proposal in 2022 by shareholder advocate John Chevedden. That year, about 42% of shares voted in support of the proposal.

This year at General Mills’ annual meeting on Sept. 30, the shareholder proposal only garnered 36% of the votes.

Proponents of the dual role say it makes governing a big corporation more efficient and cost-effective.

Companies that have the dual role also elect a lead independent director to collaborate with both the chair/CEO and other board members.

In 2014, the year after Brian Cornell became chairman and CEO of Target, Chevedden filed a shareholder proposal to split the roles. The proposal failed with 45.8% of the votes.

Target said in its proxy that year that it did not feel a mandated separation of the roles would “by itself deliver additional benefit for shareholders.”

The Accountability Board in 2024 put forth a different proposal to create an independent board chair, and Target wrote essentially the same response.

The 2024 vote only garnered 29% of shareholders’ support.

The group made a similar proposal on Oct. 1, asking that Cornell not maintain his chairman role when Michael Fiddelke takes over as CEO in February.

A couple of days later, the UnitedHealth Group proposal came. Stephen Hemsley currently holds both roles.

The Accountability Board does not disclose how much stock it owns in companies other than what the Securities and Exchange Commission rules require. For General Mills and Target, that was at least $2,000 for at least three years, and at least $25,000 at UnitedHealth Group for at least one year.

In its proposal on the General Mills proxy, the group wrote: “We ultimately believe vesting a single person with both executive and board leadership concentrates too much responsibility in a single person.”

Their arguments were similar in making their proposals in early October to both Target and UnitedHealth Group.

The Accountability Board has also filed other types of shareholder proposals, including one Oct. 6 with the Golden Valley-based medtech company Inspire Medical. That sought to declassify its board, meaning directors would stand for election each year.

Inspire’s board is divided into three classes, and the company said in its proxy that it regularly evaluates the structure and currently believes it “to be in the best interests of the company.”

Overall, the group has so far filed 62 shareholder proposals in 2025, generally at companies involved in controversies, said Matt Prescott, president of the group.

However, the Accountability Board has withdrawn 30 of those proposals. Boards passed five of them, four of them to eliminate supermajority voting requirements and another giving shareholders the right to call special meetings.

Patrick Kennedy

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

With pressure on dual chair/CEO roles, Minnesota companies split on the issue

