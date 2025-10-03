Amid ongoing challenges, shareholder group wants a more independent board at UnitedHealth Group

An activist investor wants Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group to adopt a new policy and change bylaws so that future board chairs are independent of the company.
The push is an indirect challenge to current board chair Stephen Hemsley, the former company CEO who returned as chief executive earlier this year amid unprecedented financial missteps.
At publicly traded companies, CEOs are insiders who make day-to-day operating decisions, while boards of directors meet regularly to provide independent oversight on strategic direction, auditing, executive compensation and other matters. At UnitedHealth, like at some other companies, the CEO and board chair are the same person.
The proposed policy would effectively separate the CEO and chair roles. It would not directly apply to Hemsley, but he might voluntarily step down as chair “if a majority of shareholders voiced their support for having an independent one,” Matt Prescott, president and CEO at The Accountability Board, said via email.
The Massachusetts-based group filed its proposal Friday. It argues that Hemsley’s lack of independence as board chair comes at an “extremely precarious time” for UnitedHealth as the company faces “sustained challenges in both performance and reputation.”
The proposal notes that UnitedHealth Group was hit by a huge cybersecurity lapse in 2024, a criminal probe disclosed this summer that apparently involves the company’s Medicare business, and an extreme stock price plunge earlier this year.
“UnitedHealth is suffering one major setback and scandal after the next, and we think the board needs more — not less — independent oversight," Prescott said.
UnitedHealth Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.