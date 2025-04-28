How a small Minnesota medtech company found itself in the FTC’s crosshairs

Surmodics, a Twin Cities medtech firm with fewer than 400 employees, is a bite-sized operation compared with companies recently scrutinized by federal antitrust authorities like Meta and Google.
Yet the Eden Prairie maker of medical device coatings used in minimally invasive procedures has suddenly found itself in the crosshairs of the United States’ top antitrust regulators in a high-stakes battle, representing the Federal Trade Commission’s first merger challenge since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
After Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR in May 2024 proposed acquiring Surmodics in a $627 million deal at the time, lawyers with the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger they allege will stifle competition. GTCR already owns another device-coating maker called Biocoat.
Illinois and Minnesota attorneys general have since joined the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said elimination of the two coating companies’ competition would “remove a key driver of quality, competitive pricing and innovation to the detriment of business customers and patients that rely on interventional medical devices.”
“This would impact Minnesota’s large medical device industry as well as Minnesotans and health care providers who rely upon safe, effective, and affordable interventional medical devices,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Lawyers for GTCR counter in a court document, “Acquiring Surmodics is a procompetitive addition to Biocoat that will combine complementary capabilities that support the manufacture of medical devices by, among other things, enhancing research and development and improving operations and supply-chain resiliency, ultimately benefitting customers, clinicians, and patients.”
The case follows a trend of private equity-related corporate actions falling under the FTC’s microscope during former President Biden’s administration, lawyers say.