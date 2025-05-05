Minnesota’s medtech workforce has grown older. A Medtronic program may unleash Gen Z.

Medtronic faces a recruitment challenge: The medical robot and pacemaker company isn’t very well known outside of Minnesota, said Mark Smith, vice president for global talent acquisition.
Attracting Generation Z, whose members were born between 1997 and 2012, Medtronic’s biggest challenge is “actually making [them] aware of who we are, versus those brands a little bit more prominent” such as SpaceX, Walmart and Google, Smith said.
An ambitious new program may help the Fridley-run company clear this hurdle.
The medtech giant has launched a program called Medtronic Spark aiming to propel 1 million students from low-income households into health care technology careers at a time when the medtech workforce has grown older.
Medtronic Spark will include scholarships going beyond financial assistance, a custom certification program and innovation labs for children.
Dr. Sally Saba, president of the nonprofit Medtronic Foundation, said success for the program “would look like Medtronic has played a part in reducing the workforce shortages.”
“It’ll also look like every Medtronic employee was really proud that they played a role in enabling future talent — young talent that comes from low-income communities — to have joined this field,” Saba added.
Medtronic isn’t alone in confronting a shrinking workforce.