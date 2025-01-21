Medtronic named an alum of General Electric and French automaker Renault Group as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday as the company faces investor pressure to increase profit margins and boost innovation.
Looking for better margins, Medtronic names new chief financial officer
Thierry Piéton, an alum of GE and French automaker Renault Group, will receive a $3 million bonus to oversee the finances of the medtech giant.
Thierry Piéton, 54, will step into the role on March 3, replacing Gary Corona, who has served as interim CFO since Karen Parkhill resigned last summer. Parkhill, who went on to oversee computer-maker HP’s finances, oversaw restructuring while Medtronic faced financial challenges such as a steep drop in net income.
Stock in the Fridley-run medtech company remained relatively flat as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning following the announcement.
In a press release, CEO Geoff Martha said, “Thierry is a strategic, creative, operationally focused, experienced CFO with a proven track record of delivering innovation-driven growth, margin improvement, and earnings power through strong financial leadership, which is directly aligned with our financial objectives.”
Piéton will take the reins of a company that reported an adjusted $6.9 billion in profit on $32.4 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2024
Piéton is leaving his post at Renault, where he worked as CFO since 2022. The company’s car brands include Renault and Dacia, which are popular in Europe. The firm experienced a climbing stock price during his tenure there. Before that, he worked almost 16 years at General Electric, overseeing finances in several divisions. He began his career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, now known as PwC.
As Medtronic CFO, Piéton will make an annual base salary of $850,000 and participate in the company’s incentive plan, which may give him a payout equal to 110% of his annual base salary for fiscal year 2025 on a prorated basis, according to a financial document.
Piéton will participate in Medtronic’s long-term incentive plan, which has an aggregate target value of $2 million for fiscal year 2025, according to the document, and receive a $3 million cash bonus for forgone compensation at Renault. Medtronic will also award him $2.5 million in restricted shares to make up for his unvested equity compensation at the car maker.
“We are confident he is the right choice at this important time for Medtronic and can’t wait to benefit from his expertise and leadership,” Martha said.
This story will be updated.
Thierry Piéton, an alum of GE and French automaker Renault Group, will receive a $3 million bonus to oversee the finances of the medtech giant.