Looking for better margins, Medtronic names new chief financial officer

Piéton is leaving his post at Renault, where he worked as CFO since 2022. The company’s car brands include Renault and Dacia, which are popular in Europe. The firm experienced a climbing stock price during his tenure there. Before that, he worked almost 16 years at General Electric, overseeing finances in several divisions. He began his career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, now known as PwC.