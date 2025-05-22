High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, May 21

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 5:17AM
Eden Prairie midfielder Braden Cole (4) shoots against East Ridge during the East vs. West Showdown at White Bear Lake Area High School on April 12, 2025. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASEBALL

LAKE

• Hopkins 12, Eden Prairie 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 10, Rosemount 8

• Bemidji 7, Elk River 4

• Hopkins 7, Rogers 6

• St. Anthony 8, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• St. Peter 8, Jordan 7

MINNESOTA

• Aitkin 9, Hinckley-Finlayson 2

• Austin 12, Rochester John Marshall 1

Related Coverage

High Schools

It started as a youth baseball club. Now, it's a fountain of talent for northeast Minnesota

High Schools

Reusse: Baseball Day Minnesota presents the game’s many aspects but especially agony and ecstasy

High Schools

Dakota United adapted softball program sweeps state championships

• Brainerd 11, Grand Rapids 3

• Dawson-Boyd 6, Minneota 3

• Duluth Denfeld 9-3, Cloquet 1-2

• Duluth Marshall 9, Hibbing 2

• Milaca 5, Mora 3

• Moose Lake/Willow River 16, Cook County 13

• Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Silver Bay 2

• Pine City 11, Carlton/Wrenshall 1

• Renville Co. West 7, Lakeview 3

• Silver Bay 10, Cook County 6

CLASS 1A

Section 1 first round

• Goodhue 5, Houston 2

• Lewiston-Altura 2, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1

GOLF • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Fort Snelling GC

• Providence Academy 149, Minnehaha Academy 169. Medalists (par 35): Magnus Hansen, Providence Academy, 37; Liam Sweet, Providence Academy, 37; Vince Illies, Providence Academy, 37.

ST. PAUL CITY

At Goodrich GC

Individual tournament

• Max Karvonen, Central, 74 (won playoff); William Davies, Highland Park, 74; Dylan Geraets, Central, 74; Everett Smith, Central, 80; Theodore Miller, Highland Park, 81; Ryan Stolte, Highland Park, 83.

LACROSSE • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 11, Armstrong 3

• Blaine 16, Maple Grove 6

• Centennial 11, Rogers 10

• Champlin Park 18, Totino-Grace 3

• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 15, Osseo/Park Center 9

SUBURBAN EAST

• Park of Cottage Grove 11, Roseville 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 15, Minneapolis 8

• Chisago Lakes 14, Forest Lake 8

• Hermantown/Proctor 9, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 4

• Hill-Murray 13, St. Michael-Albert. 12

• New Prague 12, Owatonna 6

• St. Paul/Two Rivers 9, TrIMAC 5

• St. Thomas Academy 10, Woodbury 9

• White Bear Lake 17, Duluth 8

LACROSSE • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong/Cooper 13, Anoka 8

• Blaine 11, Osseo/Park Center 9

• Elk River/Zimmerman 14, Andover 4

• Maple Grove 9, Champlin Park 8

• Rogers 11, Centennial 8

• Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 15, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 10

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South 18, Farmington 6

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 18, Hutchinson 7

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 18, Breck 4

• Cretin-Derham Hall 12, Mahtomedi 1

• Mounds View 15, Visitation 12

• Roseville 9, Hill-Murray 7

• White Bear Lake 22, Tartan/North St. Paul 6

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 4 • second round

• Roseville 10, St. Paul Central 0

• Tartan 19, North St. Paul 3

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • first round

• Byron 4, Winona 1

• Kasson-Mantorville 8, Austin 4

• Stewartville 10, Red Wing 0

Section 4

Quarterfinals

• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Totino-Grace 2

• Hill-Murray 6, St. Anthony 5

Losers’ bracket

• Mahtomedi 25, St. Paul Harding 3

• St. Paul Como Park/Johnson 18, Minnehaha Academy 17

Section 6 • first round

• DeLaSalle 19, Mpls. Camden 2

Section 7 • first round

• Hermantown 15, Grand Rapids 0

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • first round

• Fairmont 7, Sibley East 0

• Belle Plaine 13, NRHEG 0

• St. James 15, Medford 0

Section 4 • second round

• St. Agnes 10, Fridley/Columbia Heights 0

Section 7

First round

• Barnum 21, Pine City 0

• Mesabi East 10, Two Harbors 0

• Rush City 12, Duluth Marshall 2

Second round

• Aitkin 3, Barnum 2

• Rush City 3, Mesabi East 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • second round

• Southland 11, Lewiston-Altura 8

Section 2 • first round

• Cleveland 4, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 2

• Martin Co. West 14, Minn. Valley Lutheran 2

• Mt. Lake/Comfrey 15, Madelia 0

• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 0

• Sleepy Eye 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3

• Springfield 18, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Section 5 • second round

• Hill City/Northland 10, Pine River-Backus 0

• Mille Lacs 10, Nevis 8

Section 7

First round

• Littlefork-Big Falls 18, Carlton/Wrenshall 11

Second round

• Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Littlefork-Big Falls 0

Section 8

First round

• Lake Park-Audubon 8, Ada-Borup 6

• Mahnomen/Waubun 13, Lake of the Woods 3

• Red Lake Falls 14, Northern Freeze 0

Second round

• Red Lake Falls 2, Lake Park-Audubon 1

• Sacred Heart 10, Mahnomen/Waubun 1

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Washburn 174, Southwest 123, Camden 93, North 84, South 63, Roosevelt 62, Edison 38

NEW PRAGUE INVITE

• Waconia 165, Bloomington Jefferson 155.5, New Prague 104, Jordan 92.5, Orono 84, Chaska 28, SW Christian 22

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Washburn 206.5, Southwest 182, Roosevelt 81, South 70, Edison 38.5, North 31, Camden 21

NEW PRAGUE INVITE

• Waconia 207.5, New Prague 142.5, Jordan 102, Bloomington Jefferson 93, Orono 89.5, SW Christian 30.5

VOLLEYBALL • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka def. Andover, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19

• Osseo def. Coon Rapids, 22-25, 18-25, 29-27, 26-24, 15-12

• Park Center def. Champlin Park, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19

• Rogers def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

• Spring Lake Park def. Blaine, 25-23, 25-12, 22-25, 26-24

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

METROPOLITAN AREA

• ISM/Chesterton def. Mpls. Camden, 23-25, 30-28, 25-13, 25-20

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, May 21

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

Lynx

Hopkins alum helps coordinate homecoming for Bueckers' return to Minnesota

card image

High Schools

Lamker resigns from Augsburg University to coach football at Osseo High

card image