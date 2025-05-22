High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, May 21

BASEBALL
LAKE
• Hopkins 12, Eden Prairie 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 10, Rosemount 8
• Bemidji 7, Elk River 4
• Hopkins 7, Rogers 6
• St. Anthony 8, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• St. Peter 8, Jordan 7
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
MINNESOTA
• Aitkin 9, Hinckley-Finlayson 2
• Austin 12, Rochester John Marshall 1
• Brainerd 11, Grand Rapids 3
• Dawson-Boyd 6, Minneota 3
• Duluth Denfeld 9-3, Cloquet 1-2
• Duluth Marshall 9, Hibbing 2
• Milaca 5, Mora 3
• Moose Lake/Willow River 16, Cook County 13
• Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Silver Bay 2
• Pine City 11, Carlton/Wrenshall 1
• Renville Co. West 7, Lakeview 3
• Silver Bay 10, Cook County 6
CLASS 1A
Section 1 first round
• Goodhue 5, Houston 2
• Lewiston-Altura 2, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Fort Snelling GC
• Providence Academy 149, Minnehaha Academy 169. Medalists (par 35): Magnus Hansen, Providence Academy, 37; Liam Sweet, Providence Academy, 37; Vince Illies, Providence Academy, 37.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Goodrich GC
Individual tournament
• Max Karvonen, Central, 74 (won playoff); William Davies, Highland Park, 74; Dylan Geraets, Central, 74; Everett Smith, Central, 80; Theodore Miller, Highland Park, 81; Ryan Stolte, Highland Park, 83.
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 11, Armstrong 3
• Blaine 16, Maple Grove 6
• Centennial 11, Rogers 10
• Champlin Park 18, Totino-Grace 3
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 15, Osseo/Park Center 9
SUBURBAN EAST
• Park of Cottage Grove 11, Roseville 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 15, Minneapolis 8
• Chisago Lakes 14, Forest Lake 8
• Hermantown/Proctor 9, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 4
• Hill-Murray 13, St. Michael-Albert. 12
• New Prague 12, Owatonna 6
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 9, TrIMAC 5
• St. Thomas Academy 10, Woodbury 9
• White Bear Lake 17, Duluth 8
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong/Cooper 13, Anoka 8
• Blaine 11, Osseo/Park Center 9
• Elk River/Zimmerman 14, Andover 4
• Maple Grove 9, Champlin Park 8
• Rogers 11, Centennial 8
• Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 15, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 10
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 18, Farmington 6
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 18, Hutchinson 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 18, Breck 4
• Cretin-Derham Hall 12, Mahtomedi 1
• Mounds View 15, Visitation 12
• Roseville 9, Hill-Murray 7
• White Bear Lake 22, Tartan/North St. Paul 6
CLASS 4A
Section 4 • second round
• Roseville 10, St. Paul Central 0
• Tartan 19, North St. Paul 3
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • first round
• Byron 4, Winona 1
• Kasson-Mantorville 8, Austin 4
• Stewartville 10, Red Wing 0
Section 4
Quarterfinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Totino-Grace 2
• Hill-Murray 6, St. Anthony 5
Losers’ bracket
• Mahtomedi 25, St. Paul Harding 3
• St. Paul Como Park/Johnson 18, Minnehaha Academy 17
Section 6 • first round
• DeLaSalle 19, Mpls. Camden 2
Section 7 • first round
• Hermantown 15, Grand Rapids 0
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • first round
• Fairmont 7, Sibley East 0
• Belle Plaine 13, NRHEG 0
• St. James 15, Medford 0
Section 4 • second round
• St. Agnes 10, Fridley/Columbia Heights 0
Section 7
First round
• Barnum 21, Pine City 0
• Mesabi East 10, Two Harbors 0
• Rush City 12, Duluth Marshall 2
Second round
• Aitkin 3, Barnum 2
• Rush City 3, Mesabi East 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • second round
• Southland 11, Lewiston-Altura 8
Section 2 • first round
• Cleveland 4, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 2
• Martin Co. West 14, Minn. Valley Lutheran 2
• Mt. Lake/Comfrey 15, Madelia 0
• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 0
• Sleepy Eye 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3
• Springfield 18, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Section 5 • second round
• Hill City/Northland 10, Pine River-Backus 0
• Mille Lacs 10, Nevis 8
Section 7
First round
• Littlefork-Big Falls 18, Carlton/Wrenshall 11
Second round
• Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Littlefork-Big Falls 0
Section 8
First round
• Lake Park-Audubon 8, Ada-Borup 6
• Mahnomen/Waubun 13, Lake of the Woods 3
• Red Lake Falls 14, Northern Freeze 0
Second round
• Red Lake Falls 2, Lake Park-Audubon 1
• Sacred Heart 10, Mahnomen/Waubun 1
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Washburn 174, Southwest 123, Camden 93, North 84, South 63, Roosevelt 62, Edison 38
NEW PRAGUE INVITE
• Waconia 165, Bloomington Jefferson 155.5, New Prague 104, Jordan 92.5, Orono 84, Chaska 28, SW Christian 22
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Washburn 206.5, Southwest 182, Roosevelt 81, South 70, Edison 38.5, North 31, Camden 21
NEW PRAGUE INVITE
• Waconia 207.5, New Prague 142.5, Jordan 102, Bloomington Jefferson 93, Orono 89.5, SW Christian 30.5
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka def. Andover, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22
• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19
• Osseo def. Coon Rapids, 22-25, 18-25, 29-27, 26-24, 15-12
• Park Center def. Champlin Park, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19
• Rogers def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
• Spring Lake Park def. Blaine, 25-23, 25-12, 22-25, 26-24
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
METROPOLITAN AREA
• ISM/Chesterton def. Mpls. Camden, 23-25, 30-28, 25-13, 25-20
