“Back in 2014 we just wanted to create an opportunity for them to play a little bit more, challenge the kids and enjoy the game,” Marsolek said. “We ended up playing two local community events and took one trip to Wisconsin Dells, where we ended up getting beat badly by three teams a couple years older than us. Many of us look back on that moment as a turning point and a motivating factor for the kids at a very young age. Humble beginnings, to be sure.”