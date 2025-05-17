Baseball players in northeast Minnesota face special challenges, starting with the inclement weather in the spring that leads to a lack of opportunity all year long.
This hasn’t deterred the region from developing its most talented and deepest group of high school boys of the summer in 2025.
The region is reaping the benefits of the Minnesota Expos Baseball club team formed 11 years ago in Duluth. A nonprofit organization, it was founded by Seth Marsolek and Tom Berrisford, parents of students at Marshall School — a K-12 a private college preparatory school in Duluth — when their sons were 8 and 7 years old in 2014.
Four players associated with the program are headed to Division I colleges, another is bound for one of the top Division II schools in the nation and a sixth is one of the top hockey players in the state and has elected to go that route instead.
“Back in 2014 we just wanted to create an opportunity for them to play a little bit more, challenge the kids and enjoy the game,” Marsolek said. “We ended up playing two local community events and took one trip to Wisconsin Dells, where we ended up getting beat badly by three teams a couple years older than us. Many of us look back on that moment as a turning point and a motivating factor for the kids at a very young age. Humble beginnings, to be sure.”
Marsolek’s son, Owen, a senior, is a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for the Hilltoppers. He’s headed to Western Kentucky. Berrisford’s son, Max, also a senior at Marshall, is a catcher and third baseman and is bound for St. Thomas.
Club members also include Proctor senior pitcher and outfielder Nick Terhaar, who is going to Iowa; Esko senior outfielder Sam Haugen, who will next play for Minnesota State Mankato; Cherry junior shortstop Noah Asuma, who is committed to the Gophers; and Hermantown senior catcher, pitcher and infielder River Freeman, who will play hockey in the future.
All of them grew up handling the howling wind off Lake Superior and the blustery conditions commonly in place at Wade Stadium, the program’s home field in Duluth. The weather affects their ability to perform, worsens field conditions and even changes a ball’s trajectory.