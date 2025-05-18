There was considerable faith put into the future of baseball in Waconia in 2017, when a dusty ballfield was turned into the splendid Lions Field for the sum of $1.4 million. This has become a favored location for main events in the game’s Minnesota grassroots.
Waconia has been a co-host for the state amateur tournament, it’s busy in the summer with American Legion games and tournaments, and on Saturday, it was home for the second Baseball Day Minnesota.
When it comes to geography, there is no better spot than Waconia. It’s on the edge of the state’s population centers and a gateway to those baseball-loving burgs to the west.
The games started at 10 a.m. with Duluth Marshall vs. Montevideo, followed by Perham vs. Rockford, Maple Grove vs. Mounds View, and Waconia vs. Chaska.
Marshall was recruited in the hope that Owen Marsolek, a lefthander headed for Western Kentucky, would be the pitching choice. And that was the case: a 1-0 shutout with 15 strikeouts in his seven innings.
The second game was intended to feature another lefthander in Rockford’s Will Haas. Last June, it was Haas’ one-hit shutout that gave the Rockets the state Class 2A title with a 6-0 win over Foley.
Haas was committed to Tennessee by then. He had considerable assistance in Rockford’s quest for a repeat from righthander Patrick Binnebose. He’s headed for Iowa Central, a junior college that often is a stopping point on the way to a major college.
Haas was throwing a slider a couple of weeks ago in the sixth inning against Albany. He felt a pain in his arm and left the game.