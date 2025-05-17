Dakota United swept the PI and CI adapted softball state championships for the second consecutive season Saturday at Chanhassen High School.
The Hawks’ PI team won its fifth straight state title and seventh overall with a 19-4, four-inning victory over Rochester. Coach Brett Kosidowski said the Hawks have a winning streak of 61 games and an approach that breeds enthusiasm.
“We have new camp we are starting up on our own this year,” he said. “We get kids out. We have huge numbers [of participants], because of those camps and recruiting. It’s been a huge advantage. Winning breeds winning. Success builds a program. Everyone wants to play for a winner.
“It’s so much fun.”
The CI team (9-1) had a little more difficult time defeating top-seeded New Prague. But a pair of home runs and a big double play helped the Hawks win 4-2.
“The games we have had against New Prague have been very tight, very well played,” CI head coach Scott Oxley said. “It’s been a blast to build up a relationship with their kids, our kids, the coaches, the whole works.”
Senior Colin Price and freshman Nolan St. Sauver hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the top of the fourth inning for the Hawks CI team. That extended the lead to 3-0.
The Trojans CI team rallied for two runs in the bottom half of the inning, with Trystan Seger and Logan Bermel hitting back-to-back one-out singles.