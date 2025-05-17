“Late in the game, that was key to the win,” Oxley said. “Bases loaded, if he hadn’t made that play they would have scored two or three runs at least. There still would have only been one out and some of their big hitters were coming up. If you would have told me one out, bases loaded that they weren’t going to put any numbers on the scoreboard, I would have said, ‘Nah, I don’t think so.’ Because New Prague is a pretty good hitting team.”