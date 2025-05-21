Lawsuit against St. Louis Park basketball hoop gets dismissed as family finds joy in Timberwolves run

The neighbor dispute over a driveway basketball hoop in St. Louis Park that turned into a legal showdown, capturing the attention of Minnesota basketball players and fans, is over — for now.
A Hennepin County judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent one family’s children from playing basketball using their driveway hoop, according to court records.
Ross and Lilly Moeding celebrated the dismissal shortly before tip-off Tuesday night when the Timberwolves entered Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City Thunder.
They gathered in their living room with sons Everest, 9, and Elliot, 12, wearing Anthony Edwards jerseys and cheering on the team that has been cheering them on.
Edwards’ manager Justin Holland gifted the family tickets to a game at Target Center earlier this season. A marketing manager for the team also gave them tickets.
“It’s been really heartwarming to see how the community has just rallied behind our family in a big way,” Lilly Moeding said.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Moedings were visited by another supporter: Parker Fox, forward for the Gopher’s men’s basketball team. Fox gave the brothers his signed size 14 Nike’s and another pair of size 16 shoes signed by teammate Dawson Garcia.
Tuesday was a happy day in the Moedings’ household after a year-long battle over their basketball hoop.