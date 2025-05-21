Trump confronts South African leader with baseless claims of the targeted killing of white farmers

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump used a White House meeting to forcefully confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing the country of failing to address Trump's baseless claim of widespread and targeted killing of white farmers.
Trump even dimmed the lights of the Oval Office to play a video of a far-left politician chanting a song that includes the lyrics ''kill the farmer.'' He also leafed through news articles to underscore his point, saying the country's white farmers have faced ''death, death, death, horrible death.''
Trump had already cut all U.S. assistance to South Africa and welcomed several dozen white South African farmers to the U.S. as refugees as he pressed the case that a ''genocide'' is underway in the country.
The U.S. president has launched a series of accusations at South Africa's Black-led government, claiming it is seizing land from white farmers, enforcing anti-white policies and pursuing an anti-American foreign policy.
Experts in South Africa say there is no evidence of whites being targeted, although farmers of all races are victims of violent home invasions in a country that suffers from a very high crime rate.
''People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety," Trump said. ''Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they're being killed.''
Ramaphosa pushed back against Trump's accusation. The South African leader had sought to use the meeting to set the record straight and salvage his country's relationship with the United States. The bilateral relationship is at its lowest point since South Africa enforced its apartheid system of racial segregation, which ended in 1994.
''We are completely opposed to that,'' Ramaphosa said of the behavior alleged by Trump in their exchange. He added, ''that is not government policy'' and ''our government policy is completely, completely against what he was saying.''