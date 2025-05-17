Tolkkinen: Fergus Falls priest who studied with Pope Leo says he has good hearing ‘to hear everyone’

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - In his temporary office in a downtown office suite, Father Lucho Palomino let me try out my broken Spanish.
“I want ... a ... green T-shirt,” I told him, drawing from my recent DuoLingo lesson on shopping. He laughed, brown eyes crinkling. “Bueno español,” he said. It took me a beat to understand so he repeated it in Spanish and then in English. “Good Spanish.”
Father Lucho, as everyone calls him, who joined a trio of Otter Tail County parishes as parish vicar last year, is well loved by people who know him. Recently, they were delighted to learn something else about him — he knows the new pope, Leo XIV.
It’s not just a passing acquaintance, either. For seven years, Pope Leo, then known as Padre Roberto, was his canon law professor at seminary in Trujillo, Peru. While Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, is the first American pope, he is also a naturalized citizen of Peru, Father Lucho’s home country.
Father Lucho’s presence in west-central Minnesota puts parishioners in the farming communities of Elizabeth, Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids within two degrees of separation of the newest spiritual leader of the world’s estimated 1.4 billion Catholics.
Father Lucho doesn’t have the new pope’s email address or phone number (but could probably get it). But from 1987 to 1994, they lived near each other and interacted daily at the Trujillo, Peru seminary. On desert ground between the Andes Mountains and the South Pacific, parishioners and professors alike raised their own food on some five acres, weeding and harvesting and feeding pigs and chickens.
Most of the 400 students came from poor families, as did Father Lucho, who grew up selling fish door to door from a young age. So they appreciated that the priests, including Padre Roberto, did not hold themselves apart from the local people. They worked just as the local people did for their food; being men of the cloth did not mean they were above them.
Decades later, Father Lucho speaks glowingly of his time there. The professors were as close to the students as actual fathers. The professors were missionaries, many of them from other countries, and their goal was to train Peruvian-born priests to take over. The priests called themselves “spare tires;” the students, they said, would become the main wheels under the Peruvian church.