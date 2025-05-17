Tolkkinen: Fergus Falls priest who studied with Pope Leo says he has good hearing ‘to hear everyone’

It was a dangerous time, however, to be a priest in Peru. The Shining Path communist guerilla movement was rising in power and murdering its enemies. In 1991, Shining Path guerillas murdered three priests as “servants of imperialism.” Father Lucho recalls that the bishop gave permission for priests to leave if they felt they were in danger. But nobody did. The Catholic church has a history of martyrdom, and they were willing to die in order to serve their congregations, he said.