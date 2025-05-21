Sheriff IDs victim in Brainerd grass fire, says two others died in recent fires

In the span of 10 days this spring, three people died in fire-related incidents in Crow Wing County.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the victims this week to the Minnesota Star Tribune and said the cause of one deadly fire remains under investigation.
“I don’t recall ever hearing of people being burnt hardly at all through my [20-year] career. And then we have a couple of them within a very short period of time,” Lt. Craig Katzenberger said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Fire was listed as the cause of death in two of the incidents while one victim first suffered a medical issue.
Pennie Edberg, 65, died in a grass fire May 4 at her Brainerd home on Wetherbee Road. Katzenberger said Edberg was attempting a controlled burn and “the fire got going quicker than what she realized it was going to be, and she got caught up in it.”
She was on a lawn tractor and had limited mobility.
Her obituary says she is survived by two grandchildren and two sons, who didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Services for Edberg were May 9.