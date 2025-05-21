High Schools

Augsburg football coach Derrin Lamker resigns, returns to high school football at Osseo

Lamker previously coached at Osseo for 11 years. At Augsburg, he compiled a 21-20 record in five seasons.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 9:30PM
Derrin Lamker at a Osseo football practice in 2015. Lamker coached at Osseo between 2005-2015 and led the program to a state title in 2015. (Elizabeth Flores)

The rumors had started to trickle in March. On Wednesday, they were confirmed.

Augsburg University head football coach Derrin Lamker announced his resignation from the position after five years at the Division III program to take over as head coach at Osseo High School.

His resignation will be effective on Aug. 1, to assist with the transition to a new coach, according to a release from the university.

Lamker coached Osseo between 2005 and 2015 and led the Orioles to the 2015 Class 6A championship. His coaching record at Osseo was 74-39. He later coached at Edina for four years, the last three as the Hornets head coach between 2017-19.

Lamker became the head coach at Augsburg, his alma mater, in 2020. Augsburg finished 4-6 last season and 6-4 in both 2022 and 2023. Lamker compiled a 21-20 record at Augsburg from 2020-24.

Lamker lives in Maple Grove, which is part of the Osseo school district, and said he became intrigued with the prospect of returning to coach Osseo when Orioles’ head coach Ryan Stockhaus resigned after last season.

“It just seemed like the right time. I really missed coaching high school football,” Lamker said.

Lamker said he initiated conversations with Osseo’s administration about the opening.

“I approached Osseo because I saw an opportunity to come back home,” he said. “We’ve been in conversations for a while and today it was made official. I’m very grateful to coach Stockhaus, who did a phenomenal job at Osseo. I’m excited to step in and try to keep it running.”

In addition to coaching the football team, Lamker will be a physical education teacher in the Osseo Area Schools district.

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See More

