Sports

NBA fines Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards $50,000 for profane language

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 1:57AM

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Edwards' comments came a during postgame media session after the Timberwolves' 114-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night. He had been averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs and was disappointed after he was held to 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting in Game 1.

''I've definitely got to shoot more," he said. "I took 13 (expletive) shots, but I'll say probably just get off the ball a little more. Play without the ball. I think that would be the answer, because playing on the ball, they're just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. So I've got to go watch some film and take it apart and figure it out.''

Game 2 will be Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

about the writer

about the writer

CLIFF BRUNT

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1

Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals in a 5:26 span early in the third period and the Dallas Stars opened their Western Conference final rematch against the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.

Sports

Gotham earns spot in CONCACAF W Champions Cup final with 3-1 win over Club América

Sports

Northwestern stuns Stanford to capture first NCAA title in women's golf