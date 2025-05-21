House GOP grinding ahead with Trump's big tax cuts bill, but new report says it will add to deficit

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are pushing to vote on their multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks package as soon as Wednesday, grinding out last-minute deal-making to shore up wavering GOP support and deliver on President Donald Trump's top legislative priority.
Trump himself had instructed the Republican majority to quit arguing and get it done, his own political influence on the line. But GOP leaders worked late into the night to convince skeptical Republicans who have problems on several fronts, including worries that it will pile onto the nation's $36 trillion debt.
A fresh analysis from the Congressional Budget Office said the tax provisions would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over the decade, while the changes to Medicaid, food stamps and other services would tally $1 trillion in reduced spending. The lowest-income households in the U.S. would see their resources drop, while the highest ones would see a boost, the CBO said.
Republicans prepared to hunker down at the Capitol after midnight for one last committee hearing processing changes to the package. The session was expected to push into Wednesday ahead of House floor action.
"President Trump's ‘one, big, beautiful bill' is going to require one, big, beautiful vote,'' said Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. ''We are going to get this done.''
It's a make-or-break moment for the president and his party in Congress, who have invested much of their political capital during the crucial first few months of Trump's return to the White House on this package. If the House Republicans fall in line with the president, overcoming unified Democratic objections, the package would next go to the Senate.
The package comes at a daunting time as the U.S. economy faces uncertainty. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Republicans are trying to ''quickly jam this unpopular legislation through the House because they know that the longer they wait, the more will come to light about this cruel and unconscionable bill.''
At its core, the sprawling 1,000-plus-page bill is centered on extending the tax breaks approved during Trump's first term in 2017, while adding new ones he campaigned on during the 2024 presidential campaign.