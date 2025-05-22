Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins first NBA MVP award, dethroning Nikola Jokic

“You try so hard throughout the season to not think about [winning MVP] and just worry about playing basketball and getting better and trying to win games,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in an interview with TNT on Wednesday. “But as a competitor and as a kid dreaming about the game, it’s always in the back of your mind. I’m very thankful to be on this side of the ballot. None of it’s possible without [my teammates]. The amount of games we won and the fashion that we won the games [in] is so impressive. That’s probably the main reason why I get the award.”