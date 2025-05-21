How a Minnesota family’s hobby escalated to a citywide legal battle

A Minnesota judge has dunked a lawsuit seeking to shut down a St. Louis Park family’s driveway basketball hoop, ending — at least temporarily — a contentious dispute between neighbors that generated headlines and drew the attention of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hennepin County Judge Lois Conroy dismissed the case Tuesday, after more than a year of arguments between two St. Louis Park families. The conflict may not yet be fully settled, but for now it’s worth looking back and asking: How did it come to this?
Who is involved?
Julia and Frederick Ramos began legal motions against Ross and Lily Moeding sometime last year. Julia Ramos has represented her family, explaining in a May 12 court filing that she practiced law more than 30 years ago but spends much of her adult life as an artist and stay-at-home mom. The Ramos family did not respond to requests for comment.
Attorney Robert Meller represents the Moeding family. Attorneys Jared Shepherd and John Brooksbank represent St. Louis Park.
What happened?
The Ramos family argued that the basketball hoop in the Moeding’s driveway violates city zoning requirements, endangers the Moeding children and threatens the Ramos family’s privacy. Julia Ramos said that the Moeding family continued to enter her yard for stray basketballs and that she has received local and national death threats once the dispute hit the media.
“I just want to state that I am not making at all a statement that there should be no basketballs in people’s own houses or in their yards,” Ramos said in court filings. “We’re talking about this particular location in between houses where it’s exactly along the line of our driveway.”
Lilly Moeding explained through an online fundraiser that her family uses the court to encourage her 9- and 12-year-old boys to engage in healthy activities. Moeding said they’re fighting the suit because “this isn’t just about a basketball hoop.”
“It’s about teaching our boys that when faced with an injustice, you don’t back down,” Moeding wrote.