How a Minnesota family’s hobby escalated to a citywide legal battle

The Moeding family is balancing the joys of Timberwolves finals and an ongoing lawsuit over the basketball hoop in their St. Louis Park driveway. Their neighbors, Fred and Julia Ramos, filed the lawsuit after escalating tensions over how close the hoop is to the Ramos property. On Monday, the Ramoses filed a cease and desist letter but the Moeding family said on its GoFundMe page that "We are holding the line—and we are not backing down." (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)