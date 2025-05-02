Medcalf: C’mon, St. Louis Park neighbor, let the kids have their hoop

When I first stumbled onto a story about a St. Louis Park dispute between neighbors over a basketball hoop, I thought it was a joke.
Then I read the GoFundMe post by Lilly Moeding, who says her family allegedly has been harassed and even sued by a neighbor who wants to stop her kids … from playing basketball.
“My name is Lilly Moeding, and I’m a mom to two boys, ages 9 and 12. Our boys love basketball — cheering for the Timberwolves, playing for the Minneapolis Lakers, and especially enjoying time together shooting hoops in our driveway,” the post says.
“What started as a way to keep our boys active, healthy, and happy has unfortunately become the subject of an ongoing legal dispute with our new neighbors, one that has been extremely difficult for our family. About a year ago, after our neighbors purchased the home next door, they raised concerns about the location of our basketball hoop. Although the hoop had been installed before they moved in, we discovered it was placed about six inches too close to the property line — something we had not realized.
“As soon as we were made aware, we worked with the city’s zoning board to relocate the hoop to an approved location. The neighbors appealed the zoning board’s decision, and later the city council’s decision as well. Both appeals were denied. Despite these clear decisions in our favor, the dispute has continued.”
According to the post, the neighbors are lawyers who’ve forced the family into an expensive legal dispute. They’ve even filed a restraining order against the family because Moeding’s husband had to retrieve a basketball on their property. They’ve also filed a temporary injunction to prevent her kids from using the hoop over the summer. And they’ve initiated a lawsuit against the family and the city.
Damn. Lighten up, neighbor.
While this is an extreme case of a specific neighbor allegedly launching an expensive legal battle over a basketball hoop, it also speaks to a larger community issue: Too many of us have become the adults we resented when we were kids.