Medcalf: C’mon, St. Louis Park neighbor, let the kids have their hoop

“What started as a way to keep our boys active, healthy, and happy has unfortunately become the subject of an ongoing legal dispute with our new neighbors, one that has been extremely difficult for our family. About a year ago, after our neighbors purchased the home next door, they raised concerns about the location of our basketball hoop. Although the hoop had been installed before they moved in, we discovered it was placed about six inches too close to the property line — something we had not realized.