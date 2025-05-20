A Minneapolis principal went to Sweden. She returned with plans for the lunchroom.

Look around the lunchroom at Lake Harriet Lower Elementary School in Minneapolis and you’ll notice more than just kids enjoying their grilled cheese and tomato soup.
It is noisy, to be sure, these are kindergartners through second-graders, after all, and between classes they will chat up a storm.
But there are parents seated at tables, sometimes grandparents, too, adults there to visit and to keep students in line, and if any kids yell across tables, they can slide a divider into the aisle to put a stop to it.
It’s all about bringing calm and order to what can be a stressful space, and the inspiration came from Sweden.
The idea
For 20 years, Minneapolis Public Schools has participated in an exchange program with educators in Uppsala, Sweden, taking turns twice a year to host one another in their respective cities and schools.
Angie Ness, principal of Lake Harriet Lower Elementary, is co-leader of the program with Daren Johnson, and has traveled to Uppsala since 2018.
Participants learn about their host city’s culture and academics. In Uppsala, for example, all kids speak Swedish at the start and then begin to learn English in the third grade, Ness said. There, too, teachers track data in efforts to boost achievement, but the learning gaps being studied involve only gender, not races, she added.
Seven to nine schools are visited each year, and it was during stops to the lunchrooms that Ness recalled thinking: “Why does this feel so different to me?”