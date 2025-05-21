Twin Cities

‘Exemplar of the greatest generation’ Thomas Swain dies at 103

Local and national leaders will gather at the end of May to remember Swain for his lifetime of service to Minnesota.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 8:54PM
Thomas "Tom" Swain (right) photographed with his friend and mentor Minnesota Governor Elmer L. Andersen (right) sometime in the 80’s.
For as long as people knew Thomas Swain − and Swain encountered a lot of Minnesotans in his 103 years — he never said “no” to fixing a problem.

That standard guided Swain through decades of service in the public and private sector in the Twin Cities. Swain held dozens of titles and influenced a cadre of leaders in that time. Swain died in March at age 103, and will be remembered at a May 31 memorial service which aims to enshrine his legacy for generations to come.

“He really was an exemplar of the greatest generation,” writer and retired Star Tribune journalist Lori Sturdevant said. “He came home from World War II with a strong sense of wanting to give to the community, and he really pursued that.”

Earl and Marion Swain birthed Thomas Swain on July 4, 1921 in Minneapolis. Lucille was a popular song artist and Earl managed a business in Dinkytown, but he vanished after leaving for a business trip in 1939. His father’s disappearance changed Swain, according to his son, as he helped care for his mom and four younger brothers even as they lost their home.

“Dad, from that experience, determined that his values were: You have got to be strong. You have to be resilient. And ultimately, I think from his service in the Army Air Force, he felt he had to have service for the community as well,” son Tom Swain said.

Thomas "Tom" Swain and wife Arlene at their 50th wedding anniversary celebration.
Swain earned a business degree from the University of Minnesota in 1942 before serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He returned from war determined to improve Minnesota. The university hired Swain as its first academic advisor for student athletes; he would go to serve twice in vice president roles at the school. Other highlights on a long resume include mayor of the small suburb of Lilydale, chief of staff to former Gov. Elmer Andersen, and health care policy adviser.

For Sturdevant, who helped write Swain’s autobiography, such titles pale in comparison to his drive for responsible citizenry. She hopes that more residents take note.

“He took citizenship so seriously and was of true belief that all of us, not just Tom, have an obligation to do some things to help make a better place of where we live,” Sturdevant said.

Bill Lester felt that spirit when planning Swain’s 100th birthday. Lester suggested that Tom throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game; Swain declined, but then threw out another idea: He wanted to mark his 100th year by fundraising a series of speakers to address climate change. Through work with the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, Lester says they raised nearly $600,000 for speakers that included former Vice President Al Gore and environmental scientist Katharine Hayhoe.

“Every team I have ever played had at least one person who cared deeply. Tom Swain was that person on every team he was a part of. It was delight to be on any of his teams whether it was the University of Minnesota, St Paul Companies or any of the other 16 public and private jobs he held during his career,” Lester said.

Lester now helms the Swain Climate Action committee that manages that series, and says the committee will launch another fundraiser for new speakers. Swain’s son said that his father’s legacy continues in the family.

For Laura Bloomberg, Swain’s lessons make an impact every day. Swain mentored Bloomberg for 15 years as she became dean of the Humphrey school and president of Cleveland State University. She said Swain’s deep conversations inspired her, and his dedication to people continues to move her.

“He is the best mentor I have ever had. I tell people, even now as a university president when I talk to students about mentorship, I will say, ‘Let me tell you about my mentor,’” Bloomberg said. “When I think about approaching conflict in an open-hearted way, when I think about valuing curiosity more than certainty, and when I think about hearing people’s stories, understanding people for who they are, I think about what I’ve learned from Tom.”

The younger Tom Swain, Sturdevant, Lester and Bloomberg will speak in Swain’s memory during a May 31 memorial service at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center . Service begins at 9:30 a.m.

