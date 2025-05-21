‘Exemplar of the greatest generation’ Thomas Swain dies at 103

For as long as people knew Thomas Swain − and Swain encountered a lot of Minnesotans in his 103 years — he never said “no” to fixing a problem.
That standard guided Swain through decades of service in the public and private sector in the Twin Cities. Swain held dozens of titles and influenced a cadre of leaders in that time. Swain died in March at age 103, and will be remembered at a May 31 memorial service which aims to enshrine his legacy for generations to come.
“He really was an exemplar of the greatest generation,” writer and retired Star Tribune journalist Lori Sturdevant said. “He came home from World War II with a strong sense of wanting to give to the community, and he really pursued that.”
Earl and Marion Swain birthed Thomas Swain on July 4, 1921 in Minneapolis. Lucille was a popular song artist and Earl managed a business in Dinkytown, but he vanished after leaving for a business trip in 1939. His father’s disappearance changed Swain, according to his son, as he helped care for his mom and four younger brothers even as they lost their home.
“Dad, from that experience, determined that his values were: You have got to be strong. You have to be resilient. And ultimately, I think from his service in the Army Air Force, he felt he had to have service for the community as well,” son Tom Swain said.
Swain earned a business degree from the University of Minnesota in 1942 before serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He returned from war determined to improve Minnesota. The university hired Swain as its first academic advisor for student athletes; he would go to serve twice in vice president roles at the school. Other highlights on a long resume include mayor of the small suburb of Lilydale, chief of staff to former Gov. Elmer Andersen, and health care policy adviser.
For Sturdevant, who helped write Swain’s autobiography, such titles pale in comparison to his drive for responsible citizenry. She hopes that more residents take note.
“He took citizenship so seriously and was of true belief that all of us, not just Tom, have an obligation to do some things to help make a better place of where we live,” Sturdevant said.