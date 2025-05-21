‘Exemplar of the greatest generation’ Thomas Swain dies at 103

“He is the best mentor I have ever had. I tell people, even now as a university president when I talk to students about mentorship, I will say, ‘Let me tell you about my mentor,’” Bloomberg said. “When I think about approaching conflict in an open-hearted way, when I think about valuing curiosity more than certainty, and when I think about hearing people’s stories, understanding people for who they are, I think about what I’ve learned from Tom.”