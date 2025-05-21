Twin Cities Suburbs

Coon Rapids police fatally shoot man during domestic dispute, officials say

The man was moving toward police with a knife, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 10:21PM
A Coon Rapids squad vehicle is pictured. (Coon Rapids Police Department)

Police in Coon Rapids shot and killed a knife-wielding man midday Wednesday while responding to a call about a domestic dispute, officials said.

The gunfire occurred around noon at a home in the 300 block of 111th Avenue NW., police said.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the suspect or elaborate on the nature of the domestic conflict or how the people involved knew each other.

According to a police statement:

A woman called police around noon and said a man had cut her with a knife. A second man also was in the residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and from outside made contact with the suspect in the home to try to de-escalate the situation. They could hear a woman’s screams coming from inside.

The woman and the other man soon left the residence. An ambulance took the woman to a hospital for medical treatment. The man with her was not hurt.

The suspect, still armed with the knife, refused to leave the residence and surrender. Officers responded with a “less lethal round” of ammunition.

After the suspect retreated farther into the home, officers followed in an effort to arrest him. However, “he continued to wield a knife.”

A second officer discharged another less lethal round.

When the man moved toward police, “a third officer discharged a firearm striking the suspect. As the suspect attempted to get up, a fourth officer discharged a Taser.”

Police provided medical aid to the man before he was taken by ambulance to nearby Mercy Hospital, where he died.

Officer-worn body cameras recorded the incident. The officers involved were placed on standard administrative leave.

As is normal practice the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Since 2000, at least 243 people have been killed in encounters with law enforcement, according to a Star Tribune database.

This is a developing story. Return to startibune.com for updates.

