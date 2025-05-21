Coon Rapids police fatally shoot man during domestic dispute, officials say

Police in Coon Rapids shot and killed a knife-wielding man midday Wednesday while responding to a call about a domestic dispute, officials said.
The gunfire occurred around noon at a home in the 300 block of 111th Avenue NW., police said.
Officials have yet to release the identity of the suspect or elaborate on the nature of the domestic conflict or how the people involved knew each other.
According to a police statement:
A woman called police around noon and said a man had cut her with a knife. A second man also was in the residence.
Officers arrived at the scene and from outside made contact with the suspect in the home to try to de-escalate the situation. They could hear a woman’s screams coming from inside.
The woman and the other man soon left the residence. An ambulance took the woman to a hospital for medical treatment. The man with her was not hurt.
The suspect, still armed with the knife, refused to leave the residence and surrender. Officers responded with a “less lethal round” of ammunition.