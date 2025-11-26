Are Minnesota fraudsters funneling money to terrorists? Explosive claim has little evidence.

President Donald Trump’s move to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis came just days after a conservative website claimed that fraudsters who bilked Minnesota government programs sent stolen money back to Somalia, where it was obtained by the terrorist group al-Shabab.
The report published by City Journal, a conservative magazine run by the Manhattan Institute, made an alarming claim that quickly went viral in conservative media circles. “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer,” the report asserts.
One of the story’s authors, activist Christopher Rufo, tagged Trump on social media after its publication and called for him to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in America: “It’s time for them to go home,” Rufo posted on X. Trump followed suit, saying in a Truth Social post that Minnesota is “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.”
How true is all of this?
While it’s accurate that fraudsters have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from Minnesota government programs in recent years, and that many of the perpetrators have been of Somali descent, there is scant evidence to support the claim that stolen taxpayer funds have been funneled to terrorist groups.
City Journal attributes the allegation to retired Seattle police detective Glenn Kerns and other anonymous sources. The magazine isn’t the first to make the claim.
In 2018, local television news outlet Fox9 published a report — also citing Kerns — that claimed money stolen from Minnesota’s child-care assistance program (CCAP) was funding al-Shabaab. Minnesota’s nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor launched an investigation after the report aired and concluded it couldn’t confirm the allegation.
“The bottom line is that we couldn’t substantiate it,” Legislative Auditor Judy Randall told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Tuesday. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, but it doesn’t mean it did happen. It’s just that there wasn’t enough evidence to definitively tie it.”