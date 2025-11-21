Firomsa Ahmed Umar, 30, is charged in U.S. District Court in the District of Minnesota with arson, attempted arson and two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device in connection with the Oct. 19-20 attacks at Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Cafe. Umar made his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in St. Paul on Thursday and remains in custody pending a Nov. 25 hearing. Court records did not list an attorney for him.