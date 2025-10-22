Arson charges filed as community rallies behind Minneapolis ice cream shop targeted by firebombings

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled felony charges against a man they say twice damaged a Minneapolis ice cream shop with firebombs within a 15-hour span this week, while the Northeast neighborhood has rallied around the small business in the wake of the vandalism.
What the criminal complaint alleging two counts of felony arson does not reveal is why Firomsa Ahmed Uma, 30, of Fridley allegedly targeted Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Cafe late Sunday and again midday Monday.
Uma was arrested a few hours after the second firebombing and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of a court hearing Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
A scorch mark still stained the sidewalk Tuesday next to the shop, which displays a large gay pride flag above its entrance in the 300 block of E. Hennepin Avenue. Owner Jason Fletcher has wondered whether the flag was behind his business being singled out for attack.
“We’re not sure if it’s because of the all-inclusive gay Pride flag,” Fletcher said Monday. “But it appears that it may be.”
Undaunted by the incidents, Fletcher’s was open on Tuesday. Community members poured in to buy ice cream and show support for the business and its employees.
After receiving a couple of hugs, Fletcher said he’s still unsettled by the attacks on his business, but also emotional from the overwhelming support he’s gotten.
“Honestly, it brings me to tears,” Fletcher said as he sat inside the shop. “I can’t even answer my phone calls fast enough, I can’t answer the text messages, the messages on Instagram or Facebook.”