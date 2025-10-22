Minneapolis

Arson charges filed as community rallies behind Minneapolis ice cream shop targeted by firebombings

A 30-year-old Fridley man is charged with two felony counts in a complaint that leaves motive for the crimes a mystery.

By Paul Walsh and

Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2025 at 4:28PM
Jason Fletcher, owner of Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe in northeast Minneapolis, stands inside his shop a day after two fire-bombings broke the windows and scorched the sidewalk and floors. The store saw an increase in business on Tuesday as Twin Cities residents flocked there to show support. (Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled felony charges against a man they say twice damaged a Minneapolis ice cream shop with firebombs within a 15-hour span this week, while the Northeast neighborhood has rallied around the small business in the wake of the vandalism.

What the criminal complaint alleging two counts of felony arson does not reveal is why Firomsa Ahmed Uma, 30, of Fridley allegedly targeted Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Cafe late Sunday and again midday Monday.

Uma was arrested a few hours after the second firebombing and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of a court hearing Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A scorch mark still stained the sidewalk Tuesday next to the shop, which displays a large gay pride flag above its entrance in the 300 block of E. Hennepin Avenue. Owner Jason Fletcher has wondered whether the flag was behind his business being singled out for attack.

“We’re not sure if it’s because of the all-inclusive gay Pride flag,” Fletcher said Monday. “But it appears that it may be.”

Undaunted by the incidents, Fletcher’s was open on Tuesday. Community members poured in to buy ice cream and show support for the business and its employees.

After receiving a couple of hugs, Fletcher said he’s still unsettled by the attacks on his business, but also emotional from the overwhelming support he’s gotten.

“Honestly, it brings me to tears,” Fletcher said as he sat inside the shop. “I can’t even answer my phone calls fast enough, I can’t answer the text messages, the messages on Instagram or Facebook.”

Several customers said they had never been there but stopped in after hearing about the crimes.

“We’re members of the LGBT community, and we don’t know for sure if it was an attack on it, but it was just kind of scary,” said Paul Walker, a 51-year-old Near North neighborhood resident who visited with his roommate.

Evidence of a firebombing sat on the sidewalk in front of Fletcher's Ice Cream and cafe in Minneapolis on Monday. (Submitted with permission)

According to the charges:

Police were dispatched to the shop about 12:50 p.m. Monday about a man seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at a window. Officers received word of a similar incident about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the same business.

The incidents left the shop with damage to a front window and walls. Police collected two broken bottles “consistent with Molotov cocktails, where the presence of an accelerant was detected,” the complaint read.

Numerous witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Umar, threw the firebomb and drove off. Police learned the make and model, and the license plate of the minivan Umar was driving. Surveillance video from both attacks helped police identify Umar as the perpetrator.

Officers spotted the minivan that afternoon near Ontario Street and University Avenue. Police pulled over Umar and arrested him.

“On the front passenger seat was a red gasoline container,” the charges read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

