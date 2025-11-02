End of fraud-plagued housing program could leave those in need scrambling

After 10 years living on the streets of Duluth, Travis Johnson finally found a small apartment to call home.
Thanks to a state program called Housing Stabilization Services (HSS), which helped him make appointments, pick up medication and pay his rent on time, he’s been able to keep it.
“Four years ago, five years ago, I was starting to get sober and transitioning out of treatment,” he said. “When I got this place, it really helped me stay on the path.”
But widespread fraud by what federal officials suspect could be hundreds of bogus providers defrauding the Medicaid benefit program prompted the state Department of Human Services to end HSS this past Friday.
That’s left reputable providers scrambling to replace the millions of dollars in state funding they received since 2020 to help people find and keep housing. Some say the state’s failure to prevent fraud has led to an overcorrection that could put people like Johnson back on the street.
Tammy Moreland said canceling HSS was an overreaction. The chairperson of the Minnesota Tribal Collaborative in the Twin Cities said her group was just starting to tap into the program when the rug was pulled out. Instead, she said, the state could add training and other safeguards to the program instead of taking the unprecedented step of ending the five-year-old program after the FBI raided Twin Cities businesses last summer.
“The cancellation of this program feels like a punishment to people that have the highest disparities in our state,” Moreland said. “While we in no way condone fraud, we feel that completely terminating a program is going too far in addressing the issues.”
In a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune last week, officials at the Department of Human Services said they discussed alternatives to shutting down HSS.